POCATELLO — The races are now set for the Nov. 2 election, following the Friday filing deadline.
Two of three open seats on the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees will be contested. In Zone 2, Clayton Armstrong, of Pocatello, will run against Heather Clarke, of Pocatello, and Idaho S. Law, of Pocatello.
In Zone 5, Deanne Judy, of Pocatello, will face off against Dave Mattson, of Pocatello, who is the board's chairman.
In Zone 1, Angela A. Oliver, of Chubbuck, is running uncontested.
Trustees Jackie Cranor, of Zone 1, and Janie Gebhardt, of Zone 2, did not file for reelection. Cranor, Gebhardt and Mattson were the subjects of an unsuccessful recall election in March.
For the city of Pocatello, Mayor Brian Blad will face four challengers in his bid for reelection: Sam Laoboonmi, Idaho S. Law, Councilmember Christine "Chris" Stevens and David T. Worley.
Four candidates have filed to fun for Seat 4 on the council: Kathleen Lewis, Josh Mansfield, John C. Ruth and Taylor Wood. The incumbent, Heidi Adamson, did not file for reelection.
In Seat 5, Councilmember Linda Leeuwrik will face William "Bill" Miller.
In Seat 6, Richard "Rick" Cheatum will run against James Bucci.
In Chubbuck's municipal election, Mayor Kevin England will be challenged by Councilmember Dan Heiner.
In Seat 2, Councilmember Roger Hernandez will face Dave Hall. In Seat 4, Councilmember Ryan S. Lewis is running unopposed.
In the city of McCammon, Mayor Karlene Hall is running unopposed. Councilmembers Aaron Hunsaker and Stephanie Iverson are running unopposed.
In the city of Lava Hot Springs, no candidates were listed in the mayors race and only one candidate, Councilmember Craig Knutson, was listed as running for two open seats on the City Council.
According to an official with the Bannock County Clerk's Office, the deadline for cities and other taxing districts to certify their candidates is on Friday, which is also the deadline for filing as a write-in candidate, and Lava Hot Springs has not turned over paperwork yet for a few additional candidates.
In the city of Arimo, Jason G. Farr, Lonnie J. Gunter and Gary S. Yearsley will run for mayor. Thomas J. Calton will run for Seat 1 on the City Council, and Shane K. Call will run for Seat 4.
In the city of Downey, John R. Hyde and Grant Johnson will run for two open seats.
In the city of Inkom, DeReese Goodwin and Teresa Norton are running for two open seats.
For the Marsh Valley School District 21 Board of Trustees, Kathleen Egan is running in Zone 1 and Amy Hemsley and William "Bill" Jons will face off in Zone 3.