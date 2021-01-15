Darlene Schiers had her 100th birthday party outdoors on Thursday, braving the winter cold so she could safely celebrate with family amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The staff at Quail Ridge Assisted Living Community, where she resides, set up a plastic "hug curtain," enabling Schiers' guests to give her a quick embrace through a protective barrier.
Quail Ridge has gone to great lengths to minimize transmission of the coronavirus, prohibiting visitors from entering the facility, confining residents to the facility grounds, requiring face masks in common areas and having residents sanitize before heading to the dining room.
On Friday morning, however, the longterm care facility took a major step toward restoring normalcy. Schiers and other residents lined up to receive their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, administered by a Southeastern Idaho Public Health team.
Staff and residents will receive their second and final vaccine dose at 9 a.m. on Feb. 12. Ann Kolsen, executive director of Quail Ridge, said she'll wait and see if there's a declining trend of new COVID-19 cases in the community before rescinding coronavirus safeguards once residents are fully vaccinated. For now however, she's breathing a sigh of relief.
"I can't wait until we get the second dose so that it's completed because I worry a lot about these residents getting COVID and it being my responsibility to keep them safe," Kolsen said.
In lieu of in-person visits, Quail Ridge residents have been interacting with friends and family via Zoom. The facility's staff have made an effort to organize extra activities for guests, based on all they've had to forgo. Residents who missed out on spending holidays with family will likely be treated to a Christmas in July celebration this summer, in which visitors should be welcome, even if it means hosting the event outdoors.
"We went to Dec. 1 before our first resident got COVID," Kolsen said, adding a few more residents also got sick with the coronavirus. "We did lose one resident to COVID but we've been very lucky, very blessed."
Delina Duddy, assistant resident care director, got her vaccine at the same at the same time as her daughter, Caitlyn Duddy, who works as a Quail Ridge server. Delina Duddy contracted the coronavirus in August and was hospitalized for five days. She was on steroids and high-flow supplemental oxygen, and she had bad body aches. Testing confirmed she no longer has antibodies from her infection, however.
"I love my family, my coworkers and my residents, and this (vaccine) is the best way I can protect them," Delina Duddy said.
Yolanda Rodriguez, who is a primary care doctor at Portneuf Medical Center, volunteered to help the Southeastern Idaho Public Health team give vaccines at Quail Ridge on her day off. Rodriguez plans to spend future days off giving shots as well.
"The more we do the better," Rodriguez said.
Quail Ridge resident Marilyn Thompson was first in line to receive her vaccine.
"It's hard because you can't see your family. Your isolated," Thompson said. "My family here had the COVID but they still can't come and see me."
Thompson summed up the feelings of many in the community about the pandemic when a public health nurse asked her if she had any questions prior to receiving her shot.
Thompson replied, "I have questions, but you can't answer them."