POCATELLO — The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship is inviting the community to attend its commemorative service celebrating the life and vision of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday.
The event, which will be co-hosted by First Congregational United Church of Christ and Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, will take place at 309 N. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello at 6 p.m. Organizers say all are welcome to attend the free service.
“Come and be uplifted in a spirit of unity,” said Sherri Matson, past president of PVIF.
Corey Mangum, a prominent African American leader in Pocatello and founder of Uncommon Youth International, which seeks to change the lives of youth around the world, will speak during the event, according to a news release. The service will also include musical presentations by choral groups and individuals and a showing of King’s “I have a Dream” speech from 1963.
“Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a minister of the American Christian Church who served as the preeminent leader of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s. He took inspiration from both his Christian faith and the model provided by Mahatma Gandhi of India, formulating peaceful, non-violent civil protest that ultimately resulted in both legislative and de-facto desegregation of the United States,” according to the news release. “He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his work, but was ultimately assassinated in 1968. His vision lives on in the work of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), as well as in countless peace and justice groups throughout the nation.”
Matson hopes those who attend Sunday’s service will catch King’s vision of “joining hand in hand with others, sharing a brotherhood and love for each other no matter what their race or religion is, and recognizing the good we can do when we all join together in a common goal.”
PVIF’s annual commemorative service not only honors King for his efforts, but also those working for similar ideals today.
During Sunday’s service, PVIF will present its Joy Morrison Award, which was established in 2004 to recognize and promote interfaith fellowship and cooperation, according to information provided to the Journal.
The City of Pocatello's Human Relations Advisory Committee will also give out a Human and Civil Rights Award during the event.
Matson said they will also hold a candle lighting during the service and have a moment of remembrance for all those affected by recent shootings among faith groups and other violence throughout the world.
Matson said they will also accept offerings during the service, which will be split between PVIF and the NAACP to help in their efforts.
Refreshments will be served at the end of the event.