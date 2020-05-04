Marsh Valley School District 21 board members were finishing an April public meeting when board chairman K.G. Fonnesbeck made a comment about using video conferencing to pull it off.
“I was a little scared, a little nervous at first,” Fonnesbeck said before voting to adjourn. “I hope it’s worked well for everyone.”
At around the time he said that, the board experienced the weakness of technology. Vice-chairwoman Kathy Egan lost connection because a vehicle hauling a pre-made home collided with an electric pole, knocking out her power.
The board still had a quorum to make a final vote to adjourn, but the situation illustrated what could happen at public official meetings that are held differently under social distancing recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When something does happen like that, then it can cause a problem,” Fonnesbeck said. “But everything else went fine. I didn’t see any issues.”
The Marsh Valley meeting on April 13 was broadcast on the popular video conferencing service Zoom for the public to listen to via call-in or with an online log-in. The agenda was on the screen while audio of the members was streamed in. All board members operated from home.
It was the first time that video conferencing was attempted by the district for a board meeting since the pandemic began.
The public was open to make a comment by following normal protocol, but no one decided to.
Fonnesbeck plans to hold the May 7 board meeting in-person with proper distancing between board members and public attendees by holding it somewhere other than its regular location in the school district office.
He said the board wants to meet in-person because it has an executive session and there is concern over the security of Zoom.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 started streaming its meetings on YouTube even before the pandemic, also archiving them on its website.
In regards to how it runs its meetings under the stay-at-home order, the majority of the board members are present at the district office, while others participate via video conference call. Board members Jim Facer and Janie Gebhardt did it remotely in the most recent meeting April 24.
SD25 spokesperson Courtney Fisher said there have been dropped conference calls, but by user error instead of connectivity and the members log right back into the meeting.
Fisher said some members use conference calls so that there is enough social distancing between members in the workspace.
The public has not been allowed at the meetings since the pandemic but can submit written statements for the meetings.
The school district’s next regular meeting will be May 19 under the same format.
“Our intent is to operate under the highest transparency that we can and we’re continuing to do that now,” Fisher said. “What I would reiterate is the public still has the opportunity to provide that feedback and input.”
Like School District 25, the City of Pocatello already broadcasted its meetings before the pandemic. City meetings can be viewed live at streaming.pocatello.us and are later posted on YouTube.
The city used video conferencing for a City Council meeting for the first time April 16. Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and Council President Heidi Adamson broadcasted themselves using separate computers from Pocatello City Hall while the rest participated remotely.
The public wasn’t allowed at City Hall but could call in during the meeting.
City spokesman Logan McDougall said this will continue to be the same model through May. The next meeting is May 7.
Unlike Pocatello, the City of Chubbuck had not previously streamed their council meetings online.
But now it is, showing the past three meetings live on the web during the pandemic. Videos of meetings are not posted afterward.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said there were some technical difficulty at the start, but things are now going smoothly.
At the beginning of the first meeting using Zoom, everyone’s voices were echoing and England said he restarted the meeting after the issue was resolved around 10 minutes later.
“We don’t want to break open meeting law,” said England, who broadcasts from City Hall. “We wouldn’t want people to say I wasn’t able to hear most of the meeting. So we just made sure people could do it and like I said, this last one went very well.”
The last City Council meeting was April 15 and the next meeting will be May 6 with a plan to use video conferencing.
England misses the previous meetings setup, but says this is better than nothing.
“It’s certainly not ideal, but it gets the business done,” England said. “I’m glad we have something available. I have no idea what we would be doing if we didn’t have that kind of thing for us.”