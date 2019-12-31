The city of Pocatello is seeking public input for a pair of grant applications through the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.
The first grant would fund trailhead improvements and erosion control efforts at the Cusick Creek trailhead. Proposed enhancements include enlarging the parking area and re-grading the surface to limit erosion, improving fencing, and adding interpretive signage about the historic water reservoir structures in the area.
The second would provide funding for Portneuf River Access points for kayaking and canoeing on the river near Sacajawea Park and the Abraszewski trailhead.
“We’ve seen the use of trails at places like Cusick Creek increase substantially and events like the Poky Portneuf Paddle showed us that residents want the Portneuf River to be floatable,” said Hannah Sanger, Science and Environment Administrator for the city of Pocatello. “These grants would help make sure that our trailheads and river access points are meeting the community’s needs and limiting erosion that makes its way into the Portneuf River.”
If grant funds are awarded, improvements will be made in late 2020 or 2021.
For additional questions, to comment on the project, or to get involved, contact Hannah Sanger, City of Pocatello Science & Environment Administrator at 208-234-6518 or hsanger@pocatello.us.