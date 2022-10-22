Yadon family in purpose tea shop

Craig and Mariya Yadon, center, stand with two of their four children inside the Purpose Tea shop inside the recently renovated Purpose Building at 224 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

 Shelbie Harris/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Work has been completed on the massive renovation project to turn an iconic downtown Pocatello building that housed a furniture business for decades into a multi-use facility.

Craig Yadon and his wife Mariya have spent the better part of three years and invested a significant sum of money to transform the former Petersen's Furniture Building at 224 N. Main St. into the Purpose Building — complete with a two-story event center, two floors of premier office space and a luxury penthouse vacation rental.

Purpose building exterior combo photo

The recently renovated Purpose Building at 224 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
Purpose building luxury rental home

The luxury vacation rental space situated on the fifth floor of the recently renovated Purpose Building at 224 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

