A group of Boiseans headed to Boise City Hall Saturday evening, despite the chilly temperatures, to protest the United States’ killing of a top Iranian official. The protest was met with a small counter protest comprised mostly of members of the Idaho chapter of MAGA girl, a pro-Trump group.
Qasem Soleimani, a top-ranking Iranian general, was killed in an airstrike early Friday in Iraq, according to reporting from CBS News. The airstrike was in response to an attack that killed an American serviceman and wounded four others. President Donald Trump said killing Soleimani was a preemptive strike to stop a war with Iran; many experts condemned the attack.
“I think that what we’re starting to see is that the checks and balances so lauded by supporters of the U.S. government is starting to crumble under U.S. hegemony across the world. We’re seeing the U.S. empire lashing out,” Michelle Doty, the organizer of the protest, previously told Boise Weekly.
Doty’s group, the ANSWER Coalition, is an anti-war group that formed shortly after the attacks on 9/11. Doty also represents the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
“This is an act of war. It’s the assassination of one of the leading military leadership of Iran, a nation that has received the brunt of American sanctions and the threat of war for decades now,” she said.
The protest was met with some pushback, with MAGA girl making an appearance. No group members agreed to an interview.
In a press release before the event, the group said it stands with the President “as he continues to put America first and defend our people abroad.”
“He took constitutional, legal and direct action to protect Americans, as is his responsibility as Commander in Chief,” the release said.
Robert Koellisch, a retired CIA officer who attended in support of Trump’s actions, said he’s glad the President took a stand.
“We have leaders that will take a stand and treat the terrorists the way they need to be treated. Put them in the ground where they deserve to be,” he said.
Koellisch said he was in the Middle East during the Benghazi attacks, and said he didn’t believe former President Barack Obama “had the guts” to do what was necessary.
Tensions ran high for a brief moment when a counter protester stormed into the circle formed by protesters and began accosting people picketing. No one became violent.
The protest then moved from City Hall to the Idaho State Capitol where the crowd continued chanting. Doty announced there would be more events in the near future.
She said that the enemies are not the people of the Middle East, rather “enemies are capitalists here.”
“Money for jobs and education, not for war in the Middle East,” she said.