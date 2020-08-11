CALDWELL — The Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney declined criminal charges of false imprisonment in a July 27 incident where a Census worker and her mother were blocked in a driveway while they were conducting interviews for the Census Bureau.
The county prosecutor declined criminal charges against the property owner and her neighbor who were involved in the incident.
The mother of the 18-year-old Census worker is considering filing a tort claim against the county.
Maria Boutte was driving her daughter, Samantha Boutte, to a Canyon County home to conduct a census interview when they were blocked on a driveway on Happy Valley Road by the two women.
According to previous Idaho Press reporting, the women told police they thought the Bouttes were acting suspiciously and could be trespassing, though the Bouttes’ car had a U.S. Census Bureau sign and Samantha showed them her U.S. Census Bureau identification.
Deputies arrived and questioned the Bouttes on suspicion of trespassing; the officers stayed on scene for about half an hour and also talked with the two women.
Maria Boutte, who recorded video the incident, said she felt unsafe because she was blocked in.
According to the prosecutor’s report, “the case cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” and “criminal charges are not warranted and not in the interest of justice.”
Maria Boutte, who is Latina, said she felt the deputies treated her and her daughter differently than they treated the white women on scene. In her cellphone recording, deputies ask for physical identification from the Bouttes, something they did not ask of the white women. Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker confirmed the deputies only asked the other women for “verbal verification” of their identification and verified ownership of the property through dispatch.
“My clients were held for over 40 minutes without reasonable suspicion or probable cause,” said Kevin Rogers, the Boise attorney representing Maria Boutte.
He said he was “looking at filing a tort claim on that basis.”
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, in a statement released Saturday, said the deputies “professionally resolved a potentially difficult situation.”
“My deputies arrived with body cameras rolling, took statements from all involved persons, and facilitated a timely and peaceful conclusion to a situation that was no doubt stressful for both sides,” he said.
A tort claim isn’t a lawsuit, but it often precedes one. Tort claims are a written demand to recover money damages from a governmental entity, its employees and/or its representatives alleging misconduct. Tort law requires that the agency involved must respond within three months. If the agency does not respond to or rejects the claim then the claimant may sue the agency.