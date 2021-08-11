BOISE — Another tower has been proposed in Boise — this one would be the tallest in the state.
Leaders of the Oppenheimer Development Corporation, a Boise-based developer, announced Tuesday they’re planning a 27-story, 297-unit luxury apartment building near 12th and Idaho streets in downtown Boise. At 330 feet, the tower would be slightly taller than downtown’s Eighth and Main building (home of Zions Bank and standing at 323 feet tall), currently the tallest in the state.
The development would include luxury residential units, retail, covered public parking and rooftop green space. Some affordable housing units are included in the plan, as well, a news release said.
Oppenheimer is partnering with Chicago-based White Oak Realty Partners and Cleveland, Ohio-based Ponsky Capital Partners on the project. The building was designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and Associates, a firm that has grown the skyline in Chicago and other cities across the world.
“This highest level of architectural quality will further enhance the Boise urban center for many years to come,” said Skip Oppenheimer, president of Oppenheimer Development Corporation, in the news release. “We look forward to working closely and in coordination with the City of Boise and CCDC on this transformative project.”
The luxury apartment project is one of several planned high-rises in the Boise area. The Boardwalk Residences in Garden City would be 252 feet. Ovation, an apartment building planned near Sixth and Broad streets in downtown Boise, would be 224 feet. And the ICCU Tower, planned near Fourth and Idaho streets in downtown Boise, would be just under 200 feet.
The Oppenheimer news release said the design of the building, with its jagged crown, pays homage to the Sawtooth Range.
“The building’s unique top mimics the profile of a mountain stepping down to the east to capitalize on the spectacular views to the city and foothills,” the release said.
Construction is planned to begin next summer. Oppenheimer Development Corporation Vice President Jeremy Malone told the Idaho Press the company is preparing to submit permitting applications to the city.