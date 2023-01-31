Early Voting

Voters cast their ballots on the last day of early voting at the Ada County Election headquarters in Boise on May 13, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

BOISE — Student ID cards would no longer be a valid form of identification at the polls under legislation proposed Monday. It would also remove the option to sign an affidavit instead of showing photo ID.

Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, proposed a bill in the House State Affairs Committee that would remove the student ID card as an acceptable form of voter identification, out of concern about out-of-state students coming across the border and voting.

