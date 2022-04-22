It’s still too early to tell on the rest — the last day to gather signatures to qualify initiatives for the November 2022 ballot is April 30 — but backers of at least one, on medical marijuana, say they won’t be turning in any signatures. In fact, Joe Evans said they stopped gathering signatures a month ago.
Evans said the medical marijuana proposal, from a group called “Kind Idaho,” ran out of steam due to organizational issues. “We actually stopped doing our active petition drive about a month ago,” he said Friday. “We realized we weren’t going to hit the numbers, and we had burnt out enough of our volunteers.”
The group will instead go into a “building phase,” said Evans, who also is a candidate for Congress this year on the Libertarian Party ticket, and “show our intent to deliver in the next two years.”
A second marijuana-related initiative, proposed by Russ Belville, aims to decriminalize possession by adults in Idaho of up to three ounces of marijuana that was purchased legally in another jurisdiction. It’s not clear where that measure stands, and Belville couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday.
Medical marijuana initiatives have been proposed in Idaho in every election cycle in the past decade, every two years since 2012, but they’ve never successfully made the ballot.
Other initiatives still shown as circulating this year include a bevy of proposals to raise the minimum wage in Idaho by varying amounts; sponsor Chris Stroh also couldn’t be reached Friday for a progress report.
Jason Hancock, deputy Idaho secretary of state and elections director, said initiative sponsors have through April to gather signatures, and then must turn them in promptly to county clerks for verification. County clerks must complete verification by June 30, and then petition sponsors must file their verified documents with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office by July 8 to make the November ballot.
Already qualified for the November ballot is a constitutional amendment, which the state Legislature passed by the required two-thirds margin in 2021, to allow lawmakers to call themselves into special session whenever 60% of the members of each house sign on to a written request, which also would have to specify the topics that could be covered.
Currently, the Idaho Constitution permits only the governor to call the Legislature into special session.