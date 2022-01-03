POCATELLO — Some Idaho Republican leaders say a proposal that would require their party’s central committees to approve candidates before allowing them on primary election ballots is anti-American — and likely illegal.
A leader with the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, which drafted the proposal, argues the concept has been tested in other states and is necessary to prevent Democrats from infiltrating Republican primary elections.
The proposal will be considered during the party’s annual winter meeting Friday and Saturday in Boise. On Friday, the party’s Rules Committee will take up the proposal, which will be considered by the entire Idaho Republican Central Committee if it passes.
If it passes, Jim Jones, a Republican who served as chief justice of the Idaho Supreme Court and a former Idaho attorney general, said his organization, called the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution, would “take a serious look at going after it in court.”
The party’s county-level central committees include four members. The state’s Republican Central Committee, which would approve candidates for statewide offices such as governor, comprises four representatives from each county and one from every legislative district.
Currently, candidates in primary elections must gather a minimum number of signatures to become a candidate of a political party. The Republican Party utilizes a closed primary system, allowing only registered Republicans to participate.
Nonetheless, Doyle Beck, who is among the party’s Bonneville County leaders supporting the proposal, is concerned Democrats have vowed to “continue infiltrating the party so as to elect the most Democrat candidates as our party nominees.”
“This unethical practice is now promoted by our faithful (Republicans in name only),” Beck said in his emailed interview responses.
Beck used a college football metaphor to illustrate the perceived threat of liberal interference, likening it to “Utah State misrepresenting themselves and being allowed to select the starting lineup for BYU.”
Jones doubts the Republican Central Committee will approve the proposal, which he doubts would pass muster under the state constitution. Jones argues enacting such a policy would require legislation. Jones sees another vulnerability.
He believes Republican primaries likely wouldn’t be eligible for state funding if there were a “little cabal of people selecting candidates.”
“I think that would be a good issue to take before a court, and I’m not sure they could make it stand,” Jones said. “I don’t think they’re entitled to have the state finance their scheme.”
Beck, however, said other state parties use similar processes. Beck believes the purpose of a primary is simply to find the “best party candidate possible to challenge the other best party candidate possible.”
“The right of association of a private party has been validated several times,” Beck said, referencing the state’s closed primary system.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs, who is a former Idaho Republican Party chairman, said passage of the proposal would create a scenario in which the state’s incumbent Republican governor, Brad Little, would need permission to appear on the election ballot from committee members elected in the same primary cycle as himself.
“I find this very, very anti-Republican,” Clark said. “Republicans believe in less government, less regulation and more power to the people. This is taking away from the people.”
Beck believes Little would ultimately receive the blessing of the Idaho Republican Central Committee, but he sees no issue with putting him to the test to make certain he adheres to the party’s platform.
Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey is a precinct committeeman who will vote on the proposal Friday in the Rules Committee. Tovey considers the proposal to be an unconstitutional abridgement of the right to a free and fair election. Unlike Jones, however, Tovey predicts the proposal will soon be approved.
To Tovey, the proposal is reminiscent of laws passed in Communist countries, where elections are rigged.
“Anybody who supports this is anti-American and has no idea what freedom is,” Tovey said. “This is a group of people who are trying to limit the vote because they so badly want to be in power. They want to be able to select who they deem is worthy instead of letting the voice of the people be heard.”