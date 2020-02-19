POCATELLO — Property tax conversations at the state and local levels on Tuesday evening took center stage during the first Pocatello City Council town hall meeting with an open forum in 13 years.
Though the city has held topic-specific town hall meetings on subjects such as the solar eclipse of 2017 and the closure of the Flandro Drive U.S. Postal Service mail processing center in 2015, Tuesday night’s town hall meeting at City Hall was the first in over a decade-plus in which local residents had an open forum to present any question or concern directly to Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and the City Council.
Much of Tuesday evening's gathering involved Blad and the City Council fielding questions from the more than 50 Gate City residents in attendance about property tax legislation recently proposed in the Idaho Legislature and what can be done at the local level to lessen the property tax burden on Pocatellans.
Blad began Tuesday’s town hall meeting by declaring that the city is opposed to House Bill 409, referred to as the property tax freeze bill.
House Bill 409 aims to freeze city, county and other non-school taxing districts’ property tax budgets for the upcoming fiscal year at the dollar amount each entity received for the current fiscal year. The lost revenue could never be recouped if the bill becomes law and would not accrue to a taxing district’s forgone levying authority.
According to the Association of Idaho Cities, “House Bill 409 is premised on the flawed assumption that freezing property taxes will help homeowners in areas with rapidly escalating (property) values.”
“We oppose (House Bill 409) for a number of reasons because it prevents us from collecting new growth and having new growth pay for itself,” Blad said during Tuesday's town hall meeting. “The idea of freezing taxes sounds good on paper, but there are a few problems with that. We need to be able to have new growth pay for more growth. Also, the price of every (commodity) will increase, the price of gas will go up, the price of paper, everything will go up. If we freeze property tax budgets we can’t prepare for the future.”
When asked what the city can do about the high property taxes currently being paid by Pocatello residents, Councilwoman Christine Stevens suggested that state lawmakers need to put their ideological beliefs aside and find solutions to the state’s funding mechanisms without relying on taxpayers.
“My heartfelt position is that there needs to be a comprehensive statewide look at how we figure out taxes,” Stevens said. “From my perspective, the state Legislature is constantly trying to shift responsibilities to counties and cities.”
Councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik spoke at the town hall meeting about how the state has limited its revenue sharing with cities and counties, which makes it more difficult for those entities to offset their operating budgets with any funding mechanism besides property taxes.
“Not only has the tax burden been shifted to us, but the money that we get from the state is constantly being cut,” Leeuwrik said. “When you look at our share of revenue sharing from many different sources there is now a new internet sales tax that the state is collecting and has decided to keep all of it and not share any of it with cities and counties.”
Councilman Roger Bray echoed Stevens’ sentiments, stating that he believes it’s premature for the Idaho Legislature to believe it is all-knowing regarding how the state's cities and counties deal with their respective property tax scenarios.
“The Legislature does not know what is going on in our particular location,” Bray said. “They are (proposing legislation) as a comprehensive reform for everybody in the state without taking into account the nuance of every taxing district. That is not responsible in my mind…. They could give us better incentives besides property taxes but they don’t.”
Heather Disselkoen, who's lived in Pocatello for nearly 16 years, told the mayor and council at Tuesday's town hall meeting that last October she put in a public records request to the Idaho Tax Commission and learned that the city of Pocatello has the highest property tax levy rate out of the top 10 populated cities in the state. Disselkoen said that with such a high levy rate, Pocatello is not in a great position to recruit new businesses and grow in population.
In order to bring economic development to the city, Disselkoen said Blad and the City Council need to cut the city’s budget because this will bring down Pocatello's high property tax levy rate, decrease the tax burden on Pocatellans and incentivize growth.
City Council President Heidi Adamson said Disselkoen’s comments are exactly why the city decided to host an open forum town hall meeting. Adamson said the city has previously tried to cut its budget via eliminating departments and any duplication of services. However, whenever such cuts are proposed Pocatello residents vehemently oppose them, Adamson said.
“What we are looking for … is for people to tell us where they would like to see (cuts) happen,” Adamson said. “Usually what happens to me is someone will come to me and say, ‘My taxes are too high, they need to go down,’ and I’ll say, ‘I totally agree.’ And then the next day they will come to me and say, ‘Why isn’t the city out sweeping more gravel off of the street, you need to hire more people,’ and I’ll say, ‘Well, more people (and) more equipment means more tax.’”
Leeuwrik added, “That is what we do in our budgetary process, but the difficulty is always finding agreement in the community. What I think is an extra or unimportant (city service) you might think is totally essential. And when it comes to bringing businesses to the area, one of the things that especially large companies look for are amenities, so parks and rec, trails and those sorts of things don’t become extras they become key pieces to economic development.”