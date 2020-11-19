An unkempt intersection of Garrett Way, Alameda and Hawthorne roads will bloom into an entrancing sight come spring after a recent beautification project by Portneuf Valley Partners, according to participants.
“It’s just one of those things we’re trying to do in the community to beautify and make it better,” said local project participant Arlo Luke.
He says it’s another great example of community support to make the city more beautiful and attractive, and to make it a better place to live.
Luke is the founder and former president of Portneuf Valley Partners, which was formerly known as Portneuf Valley Pride.
He said the intersection area was an unsightly vacant lot until Portneuf Valley Partners helped spearhead improvements.
He says it’s a good example of how smaller projects done a step at a time can make a difference.
“So we’re working away at things,” Luke said. “Little projects one step at a time.”
It was named Convergent Garden since it was the community converging on the site to make improvements, he said.
Helping with the project were the city of Pocatello, the IFFT Foundation Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation, Simplot, the Idaho Transportation Department, Jackson Land Design, High Desert Landscaping, Mountain Shadow Landscaping, Pinehurst Nursery, and Citizens Community Bank.
The help of these organizations is recognized on a rock with printing on it that’s located in Convergence Garden.
Pocatello City Council Member Rick Cheatum, who was involved in the effort, said they had even better participation for the project than they expected.
“It was a really good turnout,” Cheatum said.
He says it’s a great project for an area that was previously a bit of an eyesore.
He says it’s kind of one of the ignored entrances to the city where motorists come off Highway 30 by Simplot.
“It was needed,” he said.
And the best is yet to come for it.
“It worked out really nicely and when it greens up in the spring it will really be attractive,” Cheatum said. “It’s better than it was but it’s not as good as it’s going to be.”