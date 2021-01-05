AMERICAN FALLS — Another year, another 365 days to discover a good book.
Despite COVID-19 putting a damper on many in-person events over the past few months, the American Falls District Library will continue to promote and encourage people of all ages to develop an interest in reading with several book clubs, reading challenges and children’s programs set for the year 2021.
One such program includes the Kids’ Club activities, which will re-open for in-person participation and focuses on either art or STEM-related projects for children 5 to 12 years of age every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
“We have a great program,” said Kindra Munk, director of American Falls District Library. “I have amazing ladies who do all that. I would say that for our library size we have a top-notch programing all around.”
Another program geared towards toddler and preschool-aged children is Storytime, which will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 am. Each child participant will be given a take-away bag from Storytime or Kids’ Club.
In addition to these upcoming events, the library will also continue to hold their Girls’ Book Club and Boys’ Book Club, with each club alternating monthly. The Girls’ Book Club will jumpstart the new year first, with the activity held on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. and registration for the event open until Jan. 30.
Munk explained that the book clubs have seen wonderful numbers in the past.
“We get a great turnout for that,” Munk said. “Sometimes we have 40 plus people, moms and daughters.”
As for the book worms in the area, the extreme book nerd challenge for adults and teens for 2021 will start on February 1, with this year’s categories and guidelines in development.
One program that Munk said isn’t returning until further notice is their popular Munching with Monet art events, which are adult art classes taught by local artist Terry Stillwell.
Like many other businesses and local service locations, the American Falls District Library has gone through several stages of shutdowns, and currently is only allowing visitors in for 15-minute increments to check in books or access library services. Yet despite this, Munk said that the amount of people checking books out has been as strong as ever.
“We are getting checkout numbers as many or more as we ever did,” she said. “And up until the weather was good, people would go out on the patio to read and visit…We’re still trying to be positive and trying to adapt any way we can to still give (people) the opportunity to use the library.”
Those who are interested in any of the library’s programs, challenges and events can visit their Facebook page, American Falls District Library, their website at aflibrary.org, or call 208-226-2335 for more information. It is located at 308 Roosevelt St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.