BLACKFOOT — For those looking to catch a glimpse of a professional rodeo star in action, a local cowboy plans to compete at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this year.
Trevin Fox from Fort Hall strikes many who watch rodeo as a familiar name since he competes in states all over the West Coast nearly every weekend as a steer wrestler.
Fox is a member of the Indian National Finals Rodeo and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He has won professional rodeos in Afton, Wyoming, and Lake Havasu, Arizona, in the steer wrestling category for PRCA this year.
Fox shared what winning professional rodeos feels like to him.
“It used to be an awesome feeling, like, ‘Thank God I did it,’” Fox said. “Now it's more of part of the process. I just fell in love with the process and now it feels like I’m preparing to win.”
Fox’s family has been a part of rodeo for five generations and he is proud to have followed his father’s footsteps by taking a slightly different path with rodeo than the rest of his family by steer wrestling.
“My family still ranches, and that's mainly what they do,” Fox said. “I come from a family of team ropers, but I'm a steer wrestler so I kind of took a different route. My dad steer wrestled which is what really got me into it, and after I started, I realized how much fun it was. I really idolized a lot of these Indian cowboys and older steer wrestlers and that made me want to do it.”
Fox has been involved with rodeo since 2006 and grew his success through the Indian Junior Rodeo Association. He then became a professional when he turned 18 and soon won the INFR Tour Rodeo when he was 19 years old.
“After my first year of college, I was setting out by myself and that’s really where I found that I love steer wrestling and I started chasing those rodeos,” Fox said. “It was kind of one of those deals where I set out to do something and I did it. It was kind of the first step to proving that I could do what I put my mind to.”
Fox’s next goal with rodeo is to make it to the INFR Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada, by succeeding through the circuit finals.
“Right now I am trying to finish a young horse of mine; I've been seasoning her this year with some pretty good luck,” Fox said. “My biggest goal right now is to get her finished this year to where she is a horse I can just get on and go do my work with, and then I want to make it to the Indian National Finals Rodeo and make the circuit finals in the wilderness circuit.”
Fox rodeos full-time and shoes horses on the side as a means of income to help him continue competing in rodeos.
“My family doesn't come from much,” Fox said. “So everything that I do, I pretty much have to do for myself.”
Fox wanted to give a special shoutout to his friends and family for their love and support.
“It does get hard sometimes, and it's nice having (family) to fall back on,” Fox said. “Rodeo life is not a regular nine-to-five job, it's working when you don't want to and it's doing the things you don't want to do, but at the same time loving what you're doing.”
Fox said that the rodeos he will be competing in at the Eastern Idaho State Fair will last three days over Labor Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.