Pro-Choice Southeast Idaho has planned several events and fundraisers in the coming weeks in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The pro-choice group is urging the community to help with the statewide "Day of Action," which is a Democratic canvassing effort that will take place in the Idaho State University area of Pocatello this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Participants in the canvassing event will be asked to knock on doors, connect with residents and talk about pro-choice candidates for local and state offices.
On July 9 at 6:45 p.m., Pro-Choice Southeast Idaho is hosting a Reproductive Rights Protest outside of Pocatello City Hall. And on July 16, they'll be raising funds at The Pub New Harmony, 134 Warren Ave. in Pocatello, at 4 p.m. to help support people who might not be able to afford or access contraceptives and reproductive health care.
There is also a women's rights rally that was organized by another group of local residents set for 2 p.m. on Thursday outside Pocatello City Hall.
Kadee Callister, president of Pro-Choice Southeast Idaho, said while she and many other pro-choice advocates anticipated the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling being realized has been shattering.
"We knew it was coming, but to hear it actually happened, it's a whole other matter. It's completely devastating and I'm just shocked and can't believe it's happening," Callister said. "But people are angry and looking for ways to help, so I definitely feel like the community is ready to fight for our rights."
Callister said the best way to get involved is to follow Pro-Choice Southeast Idaho's social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
"Bodily autonomy is a basic human right, and the fact that can be taken away so easily is scary," she said. "Poor people are going to be hit the hardest by this and we just need to make sure that we're there for them. We really need to prevent this from being a disaster."