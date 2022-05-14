POCATELLO — At least 200 people rallied outside Pocatello City Hall on Saturday evening in support of Roe v. Wade amid concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the constitutional right to abortion.
Rally-goers lined the street in front of City Hall holding signs and chanting through megaphones as motorists passed by honking their car horns and revving their engines.
The rally, called “Abortion Is Healthcare: Bans OFF Our Bodies,” was organized by the local organization Pocatello People of Color United with the goal of bringing people together in peaceful advocacy for reproductive rights.
“It’s critical for us to have these rallies here because it means so much to people that there’s a place to show up and let their voices be heard,” said the Rev. Jenny Peek, who helped organize Saturday’s rally in Pocatello. “Any place where you start to think that the only voice is the voice that is not representing anything you feel, that is a problem. We’ve got to show up for issues that we care about. When there’s a national call and there’s energy in the moment, we have to just keep showing up. That’s all we can do.”
The Pocatello rally on Saturday followed a larger pro-choice rally that took place in Boise earlier in the day. About 5,000 people gathered outside the Idaho Capitol in support of abortion rights.
Pocatello resident Waltraud Winterfeld had just returned from the Boise rally when she showed up outside Pocatello City Hall on Saturday evening to continue rallying in support of reproductive rights. She and her friend, who asked not to be named in this story, said they made the drive to Boise specifically to participate in the pro-choice rally there.
When asked why it was important for them to attend both the Boise and Pocatello rallies, they said it’s about “women’s rights and health care” and preventing women from losing rights for which earlier generations fought.
”We got relaxed. We didn’t pay attention, and now we’re in this situation,” Winterfeld said. “People will die if we don’t fight this. Whatever it takes.”
Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, which organized the rally in Boise, said in a statement that “today’s rally sent a clear message to politicians in Idaho: BANS OFF OUR BODIES.”
“We will not back down from this fight,” DelliCarpini-Tolman said. “To the lawmakers who want to control our bodies and our lives, your days in office are numbered. We are mobilized and ready to defend our right to abortion like never before.”