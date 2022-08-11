POCATELLO — A group of pro-choice activists appears to have vandalized the Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello on Tuesday evening.
Janet Wright, executive director at the pregnancy center, said she and her co-workers returned to work Wednesday morning to find five of the building's windows painted with messages including "forced birth center," "God is a woman" and "beware."
The name of a known and long-established pro-choice group was also painted onto one of the windows. The vandalism was reported to police for investigation.
Wright said this is the first time in the 11 years since Compassion & Hope opened at 845 S. 9th Ave. that the building has been vandalized with pro-choice messaging.
The windows were professionally cleaned, but Wright said the paint that was used left the painted words etched into the windows so they will have to be replaced. Window replacement could cost a few thousand dollars, she said, and the pregnancy center is entirely funded by donations to women's health care.
Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center provides reproductive support and non-abortion health services for people who are faced with unplanned pregnancies.
Wright said she was surprised to see the vandalism, but she had suspected that it might happen one day after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.
Despite the vandalism, the pregnancy center did not close on Wednesday. Personnel from a nearby church came to provide security in response to the vandalism. Wright said nothing will deter the center from providing its services to families.
"I believe this was done by people that just want to be mad and they want to be destructive," Wright said. "People that are on that side of destruction and abortion, I don't believe that a lot of them understand what abortion can do to a woman."