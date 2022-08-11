Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center

The Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello was vandalized on Tuesday evening. 

 Photo courtesy of Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center

POCATELLO — A group of pro-choice activists appears to have vandalized the Compassion & Hope Pregnancy Center in Pocatello on Tuesday evening.

Janet Wright, executive director at the pregnancy center, said she and her co-workers returned to work Wednesday morning to find five of the building's windows painted with messages including "forced birth center," "God is a woman" and "beware."