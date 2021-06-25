POCATELLO — Travis Kerbs refused to give up on his organization's plans to host a massive, family friendly celebration of inclusivity and diversity when COVID-19-related concerns stymied fundraising efforts.
Kerbs, executive director of Priddaho, and other leaders with the organization were committed to offering free admission to their Pride Festival 2021, but the usual sponsors were reluctant to make donations based on concerns that it might have to be canceled due to the pandemic.
So Kerbs, 37, and his husband, Jorge Avila, dipped into their personal savings and contributed nearly $12,000 they'd received in federal stimulus payments to make it happen.
"I told my husband, 'This is our vacation for the year. This is something we want to do,'" Kerbs said. "... Some people call me crazy, but I call it a good cause. It's just money, and you can't take it with you when you die."
The community turned out in force for the festival, hosted from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 19 at the Bannock County Event Center.
Priddaho issued 6,316 wristbands to people who attended the festival. The actual attendance was significantly higher, however. A gate was inadvertently left open for a while, and several people entered without receiving wristbands, Kerbs explained. Much of the crowd came from elsewhere in Idaho and out of state.
There were also 109 vendors, including 22 who sold food.
Kerbs said the event was initially booked for the Portneuf Wellness Complex, but the county moved it to the Event Center due to a conflict with another event.
Kerbs believes the crowd was too large for the venue. Next year, based on feedback from both vendors and participants, he said organizers may opt to have a three-day celebration at either the Portneuf Wellness Complex or Holt Arena to have more space.
Temperatures that rose over 100 degrees thinned the crowd during the afternoon. Nonetheless, Kerbs said an after-party was a huge success, and the evening performance of the event's entertainment headliner, drag queen Elliott with 2 Ts from the VH1 series "RuPaul's Drag Race," was well attended and drew rave reviews.
Kerbs said three members of the Pocatello City Council also spoke at the festival.
"They were impressed with the turnout," Kerbs said. "We barely had enough room."
Kerbs believes the festival serves a vital function, as it shows youth mulling questions about their sexuality that they're valued. He believes the event has the power to prevent suicides for that reason.
"There were a lot of people who had never been to Pride. I really think it was an outreach for them," Kerbs said. "There is a safe place. There are people who care. Especially these teens and stuff, they're going through a lot."
Priddaho's mission statement is, "Helping, teaching and learning about the cultures of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, straight and unidentified individuals. To make a difference you must first be the difference."
The festival had to be canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.