POCATELLO — Walk into an antique shop, and anyone will tell you the items stocked have a rich backstory, even if the memories linked to them have long been forgotten.
But visit Main Street Mercantile and Antiques and see Giovanni DeLaRosa’s booth full of antiques, and you’ll quickly learn the story behind each item and how it is linked to a cherished memory of a local senior citizen.
As part of Giovanni’s nonprofit organization, Relic Rebate, an elderly person’s cherished items can be purchased not only to provide them with some extra cash but also pass the item onto someone of the next generation who will understand the importance that item had it its previous life.
“In 2019 I started a nonprofit that focuses on senior citizens and selling their cherished items,” said Giovanni, who is a senior at Grace Lutheran and is a member of the Harvard 2022 Secondary School Program. “I would tag their item with their story of why they found those items special. I was able to hear some really awesome stories and amazing events in people’s lives and I really wanted to keep their memories alive.”
Customers browsing Main Street Mercantile and Antiques at 134 N. Main St. in Pocatello can visit Giovanna’s booth and view the items on display. Each item has a story, and the senior citizen it belonged to receives 100 percent of the proceeds the sale makes.
Giovanni, who is interested in the psychology of the brain, explained the idea of Relic Rebate came to him when he and his family delivered Christmas presents to residents at a retirement home while he was in the eighth grade.
One of the women he visited had a room filled with many items, but it was a table that Giovanni noticed she had a special — and unique — attachment to.
“This woman, she had a hard time moving around and hard time forming sentences, but as soon as she saw this table she would snap back into making really long, formal sentences and would just tell me events straight from her past when she couldn’t really even tell me the time of day,” he said. “And that really inspired me to start this.”
Feedback has been positive since he first started it a few years ago, and he said the exchange carries emotional weight behind each transaction.
“Whenever someone who is shopping at the store asks about the tag and the story that’s on it, I’d tell them the backstory and they’d find it really interesting and want to contribute more,” he said. “They’d give me their info to tell the senior, which felt really good for the senior because they knew more about the person who ended up with it.”
This project has also allowed Giovanni to explore his interest in memory and how the brain functions. With the opportunity to speak to many senior citizens involved with Relic Rebate, he collected data in the form of questionnaires, surveys, and interviews and wrote an abstract about dementia and his findings. He submitted this abstract, titled “The Impact of Memory Retention in Seniors when an item they hold dear is shared with others” to several conferences, which has since grabbed international attention.
In September he presented his abstract at the 4th World Aging and Rejuvenation Conference in Rome, Italy, and he attended the International Conference on Dementia and Dementia Care in Paris, France, over Veterans Day weekend as a speaker.
This chance to weave together two of his interests has allowed him to explore memory retention while at the same time benefiting local senior citizens.
“I went to the senior home and discovered all these stories and I wanted to document them,” he said. “I’ve always had a really big interest in antiques from a really young age and when I was given the opportunity to open up my own little store to sell them it really just went off from there.”
For those interested in learning more about Relic Rebate, visit relicrebate.com.
