POCATELLO — Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei visited the Statehouse in Boise last week to support a proposal that would amend Idaho’s Constitution in a way that allows law enforcement officers to make warrantless arrests for crimes that are committed outside of their presence.
Schei, representing the Pocatello Police Department through the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association during his recent visit to the Capitol Building, says a recent joint resolution Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, proposed to the Senate State Affairs Committee on Jan. 22 is necessary for law enforcement officers to properly protect victims of misdemeanor domestic violence, stalking and assault.
“Our big push is to get back the ability to make arrests based on probable cause for certain misdemeanors,” Schei said. “We want to be able to enforce (Idaho code) that says we can make arrests based on probable cause for domestic battery, assaults and stalking, which has been taken away from us by the Idaho Supreme Court.”
Burgoyne’s joint resolution, the adoption of a motion by both houses of the Legislature proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Idaho, is a response to a June ruling from the Idaho Supreme Court that determined it was unconstitutional for an officer to make a misdemeanor arrest without seeing the crime.
Before the Idaho Supreme Court ruling last year, officers who responded to a domestic violence incident could make an arrest based on probable cause without witnessing the crime. Schei contends the recent change has prevented officers from upholding its primary oath — to preserve human life.
“It’s important that people understand our abilities to protect people has been limited because of this ruling,” Schei said. “We are now required to get a warrant before making an arrest or to simply issue a citation and leave, which in a domestic situation can actually make matters worse.”
Schei continued, “Generally we would go to a domestic violence situation and if there is probable cause that a crime occurred we would make an arrest, diffuse the situation and issue a no-contact order between the suspect and victim. Now with that being changed, there are some situations where we are issuing a citation and leaving, or waking up a magistrate in the middle of the night to sign off on an arrest warrant.”
In situations that Pocatello Police officers feel an arrest in necessary, Schei said they must now remain on scene until a judge signs an arrest warrant, a process that can take several hours depending on when the crime was reported to authorities. Such a process has caused incidents that were previously resolved in about an hour to take several hours or more, Schei added.
“What maybe took us an hour in the past is taking two or three hours or even longer,” Schei said. “So this new interpretation of Idaho’s Constitution is doubling and tripling our time on the scene, which in turn limits our ability to respond to other calls for service. I understand what the Supreme Court was trying to address in its ruling, but I don’t see in our day and age how it benefits the safety of anyone. Our No. 1 goal is the preservation of human life and I don’t see how this benefits that.”
Burgoyne proposed his resolution a week after the House Health and Welfare Committee unanimously approved a section of administrative rules that updates the state’s definitions for domestic violence and victims.
The adopted rule expands the scope of domestic violence beyond physical abuse to include intimidation, control, coercion, emotional and psychological abuse and behavior, harassment, financial abuse and more.
It also adds a definition for victim as “a person who suffers direct or threatened physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, or financial harm as a result of an act by someone else, which is a crime.” Language was eliminated that narrowly defined victims as spouses, blood relatives and roommates.
While Burgoyne proposed the joint resolution to the Senate State Affairs Committee, either house of the Idaho State Legislature is required to propose the amendment.
If the amendment is agreed to by two-thirds of the members of both the State Senate and House of Representatives, the proposed amendment goes on the next general election ballot. The amendment becomes part of the Idaho Constitution if it is approved by a simple majority.
Amending the state constitution in an arduous process, one that Schei said he understands will take significant positioning from supporting constituents in order to come to fruition.
“My visit in Boise with the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association went really well and we got some great feedback and support,” Schei said. “We understand this is a heavy ask and that we are going to need to educate members of our communities about why there is a need for this.”
Schei continued, “I thought all the senators, representatives and the governor were very receptive to what we had to say and the concerns that we have and we greatly appreciate that. Everything that we are stressing is to achieve our No. 1 mission, which is the preservation of life. I am mostly concerned about victims being protected — that is what this is all about.”