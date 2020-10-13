POCATELLO — A judge on Friday will decide whether enough evidence has been presented to elevate to a higher court the case involving a local man accused in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Pocatello cyclist in March.
Judge Aaron N. Thompson has observed two virtual preliminary hearings for Tyler Darwin Carter, 38, of Pocatello, the man accused of fatally striking 40-year-old cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm of Pocatello with his truck on Buckskin Road just east of the Gate City on March 13.
Authorities told the Idaho State Journal in April that Carter was driving his green GMC pickup truck when he struck Wilhelm around 6:45 p.m. on March 13 while Wilhelm was bicycling alone on Buckskin Road. Authorities said the force of the impact threw Wilhelm into a ravine adjacent to the roadway where she later died.
Carter has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, both felonies, in connection to Wilhelm’s death.
Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor Nick Tranmer and the court-appointed attorney representing Carter, Dave Martinez of Pocatello, are expected to provide Thompson with their closing arguments on Friday regarding the criminal allegations against Carter.
Thompson will then decide if there’s enough evidence in the case to elevate it from magistrate court to district court, where Carter would be put on trial.
Tranmer spoke to the Journal on Tuesday to provide an update regarding the evidence presented during the two previous preliminary hearings, held virtually via Zoom on Sept. 23 and Oct. 8, and to explain what Friday’s hearing, which will also be held virtually, will encompass.
The first preliminary hearing primarily involved the testimony of Garth Warren, a forensic pathologist in Boise who conducted the autopsy on Wilhelm. Tranmer said Warren testified that the mechanism of Wilhelm’s death was blunt force trauma to the head. This trauma resulted in Wilhelm’s brain bleeding, which ultimately caused her death, Warren testified.
Additionally, Warren testified it was clear to him Wilhelm did not die instantly after Carter allegedly struck her with his vehicle based on the evidence he analyzed, adding that he was unable to ascertain whether her death occurred minutes, hours or days after the collision allegedly occurred. Wilhelm’s body was found by Bannock County Sheriff’s Office personnel on March 16 soon after she had been reported missing by her family.
During the preliminary hearing last week, Tranmer presented Thompson with 14 individual evidence exhibits, including Wilhelm’s death certificate, nine photographs, two police interviews with Carter, a drone video of the crime scene and a phone call between Carter and a family member recorded while he was incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail.
Authorities told the Journal in March that Carter was identified as a suspect within 24 to 36 hours after Wilhelm’s body was discovered and that the force of the collision left vehicle parts from Carter’s pickup in the roadway.
On Thursday, a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office detective, Capt. Alex Hamilton, provided additional details about the incident he learned during two separate interviews with Carter after authorities held a press conference to announce Wilhelm’s death, Tranmer said.
Carter, after seeing the media reports that Wilhelm’s body had been discovered on March 16 in a ravine along Buckskin Road, turned himself in to authorities on March 17, Hamilton testified.
Police interviewed Carter that day and again on March 19.
Hamilton said Carter admitted to smoking marijuana within an hour prior to the fatal hit-and-run crash and that Carter initially believed he had struck a deer.
Carter said that when the crash occurred during the early evening of March 13 the sun was in his eyes, Hamilton testified.
After the collision, Carter told police that he exited his truck and briefly checked for the deer he thought he struck, looking for no more than 20 seconds before getting back in the vehicle and leaving the scene, Hamilton testified.
Carter also told police that he was afraid to go back to the area and check again, adding that he took a different route home after driving to a convenience store to pick up an alcoholic beverage, according to Hamilton’s testimony.
Authorities took photographs of Carter’s truck twice, Tranmer said, once while it was parked outside the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office during the first interview and again after authorities obtained a search warrant to photograph the vehicle. Such photographs, which showed damage to the front right side of Carter’s truck, were presented during the preliminary hearing last week, Tranmer said.
If convicted of the two felony charges against him, leaving the scene of an accident and involuntary manslaughter, Carter faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Carter has been released from Bannock County Jail on $25,000 bond pending the adjudication of his case.