Power County commissioners currently have their sights set on updating county security and expanding internet access with the funds provided to the county from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The funds — $1,491,944 total — will help commissioners tackle projects that they’ve been wishing to address after community members brought concerns to their doorstep.
Enhancing American Falls’ courthouse security is one of their top priorities after several incidents occurred in the past few years regarding threats and issues of employees being stalked.
“The biggest thing we’ve been considering is what projects or priorities … are the most important things to our community,” Commissioner Delane Anderson said. “One thing we’ve been negligent on and a lot of people have really expressed concern about is the security of our courthouse.”
Over the past few months the courthouse’s front doors have been undergoing construction to create a more secure entrance and to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act standards, which they currently have been in violation of. Anderson said they expect the entrance to be complete in about a month, as long as weather cooperates and supplies are delivered on schedule.
Funds have also gone into installing security barriers in each office and a secure door that requires a fob for entry. In addition, they’ve boosted the courthouse surveillance cameras in order for the county to document more activity on what occurs outside its walls.
“That was our No. 1 priority there, was the courthouse accessibility and security,” Anderson said.
Another priority that also addresses security and safety within the community is reliable access to internet and cellular reception.
Anderson explained there are several locations in the county they consider “dead spots” where cellular and internet communication is incredibly poor or non-existent. In order to alleviate this, commissioners hope to install a repeater site that will create better reception for those who live out in the Garden Road area.
“Our next priority is we want to continue to have adequate communication for all of our emergency services,” he said. “For our sheriff’s office, for our ambulance, for our fire department and our highway districts.”
“We want to make sure that our people feel safe,” he added. “And when they call 911 we want them to know that there is someone responding. It might be a city officer, might be a county officer, but someone is going to respond. Same with EMS. We want people to feel safe in our community.”
Surveys are currently being conducted on where to install the repeater site that will provide the best coverage, and the county is waiting on a quote of cost.
“These are incredibly expensive undertakings,” Anderson said in regard to installing a repeater site in the county. “Just for comparison when we did Table Mountain’s (repeater site) in Rockland it was a million dollars to put that in so you can see the funds go pretty quickly with what we’re wanting to do.”
In addition to creating more reliable cellular and internet reception, commissioners are also eyeing the opportunities of installing fiber optic broadband in the county after Direct Communications started to bring broadband to American Falls’ streets.
“The city of American Falls has done a very good job and has dedicated a good portion of the ARPA funds to expand that into the community here,” he explained. “Direct Communications has been very amenable to us. We haven’t set anything in stone, but we are looking at the future to invest some of this money in conjunction with them. They’re willing to partner up and put their money in with our money and together obtain additional grants that will get us some communication out in the Pleasant Valley area and perhaps the Lake Channel area. And Direct Communications has promised they’re going up into the Garden Road area up there. So with that said I think we’re going to have a good artery going through our county soon.”
This access to more efficient and reliable internet is something that commissioners believe is valuable to a rural community where travel may be difficult due to weather or time concerns.
“The thing that is nice about that is everyone questions fiber and internet and all those things,” Anderson said. “But Power County, with COVID, we’ve been able to function very well with Zoom meetings. We’ve actually had some commissioner meetings when we haven’t been able to come together (in Zoom) and it gives you just one more link, one more opportunity to continue to function in remote locations. And quite honestly, that’s been what I call the key way to keep folks relocating to Idaho and still able to hold these high-paying jobs in the larger states with larger corporations and they can work from home now.”
Solid internet connection may also help retain members who’ve volunteered their time to serve on boards with the county, city, or other organizations.
“A lot of these board members are truly volunteers,” Anderson said. “(Good internet) is just one more tool in the tool chest that allows us to have people that are willing to serve on these boards, because it hasn’t always been easy to get people to serve on these boards.”
Anderson further said that he and the other commissioners are always open to suggestions and recommendations from those within the county and that they prioritize issues according to community members’ needs.
“I have some good people who call me to make recommendations on what they want to see in the county and we take everything in consideration,” he said. “We’re very transparent and very open minded to the public. If you see things that we are doing right, let us know, but if you see things you have a solution for that we could correct, we want to hear that, too. But we’re in for Power County and we have a well-rounded board, we really do. We might not always get along with each other on some issues, but we are unified on what is best for the community.”