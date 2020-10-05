On Monday October 5 at approximately 5:40 a.m. the Power County Sheriff's Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Rockland area.
Vehicle is described as a grey 2010 Dodge pickup. Pickup has a flatbed with driver side diamond plated tool box, passenger side toolbox, air compressor and welder, headache rack with a 20 inch LED light on top.
Also, on October 5 at 7:45 a.m. the Power County Sheriff's Office received a second and separate report of a stolen vehicle also stolen from the Rockland area.
Vehicle is described as a brown 2014 Chevrolet Pickup with black fender flares. Pictured below is the actual 2014 Chevrolet Pickup.
If you have any information and/or see these vehicles please contact the Power County Sheriff's Office 208-226-2311.
Due to several recent reports of stolen vehicles, the Power County Sheriff's Office would like to remind and encourage everyone to remove their keys from their vehicles and make sure they are secure.