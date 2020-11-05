The Power County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants on Monday and recovered some stolen property related to vehicle and property thefts that were reported last month near Rockland.
The search warrants were executed on Agency Road in Fort Hall and on Michaud Creek Road in Power County. During the course of conducting the search warrant on Michaud Creek Road, a vehicle that was not part of the search warrant — one that had been reported stolen out of Utah — was also recovered.
Stolen property recovered from both locations includes “a 4-wheeler, motorcycles, tools and other items; in the execution of the search warrants, several tools and tool boxes were recovered that are connected to the theft of a 2010 Dodge Ram,” according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
American Falls, Blackfoot and Fort Hall police as well as the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the search.