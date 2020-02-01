AMERICAN FALLS — Longtime Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries is planning to retire next year.
Jeffries announced Friday that he’s not going to seek re-election and will be leaving his post at the end of his current term in January 2021. He says he plans to do some woodworking and spend more time with his family and friends in the future.
“A big heartfelt thank you for allowing me to serve as your sheriff for 16 years,” Jeffries said in a news release. “It has been a great honor and privilege.”
While Jeffries has been Power County’s sheriff since 2005, he’s been serving and protecting the community for nearly 40 years.
He started working for the Power County Sheriff’s Office as a part-time dispatcher and reserve patrol deputy in 1982, and he worked his way up through the ranks, serving as a detective and chief deputy before his election.
Over the years, Jeffries has investigated many different types of crimes and has received numerous awards for his service. He also played a role in the creation of sexual battery and stalking laws in Idaho, according to the news release.
In 2006, he temporarily doubled his duties, serving as American Falls’s interim police chief as well as the county’s sheriff. Jeffries did not receive any extra pay for the additional job, he said, but did get a Chief of Police badge he treasures.
“It was an honor to have been sheriff and chief of police at the same time,” Jeffries said in the news release, adding that he was able to help make some positive changes for the city during that time, like obtaining grants for safety equipment and making expenditure adjustments that saved money.
Jeffries has also made a difference at the county level while serving as sheriff.
He is proud of the fact that the jail is Idaho Jail Standards certified, which he says reduces the county’s liability and keeps insurance costs down for taxpayers. In addition, he says the sheriff’s office is well-respected by other agencies and is able to attract those looking for employment.
“A big challenge has always been with the budget — to get what we need in the workplace, such as safety equipment, and to create a good working environment in order to attract and keep great deputies,” Jeffries said in the news release. “I have been lucky to have a good Board of County Commissioners to see the vision of where I wanted to lead the sheriff’s office and work with me toward goals I set to address the endless list of unfunded mandates placed at the sheriff’s door.”
Jeffries considers the deputies at the sheriff’s office to be their most valuable asset. He says they’ve been able to create a deputies association and honor guard in recent years.
“They respect each other and have good morale and they are people I am very proud of and privileged to have worked with,” Jeffries said in the news release. “I will miss them and will not stop worrying about them. The thought of being away from them is one of the hardest things about the retirement process.”