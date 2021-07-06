AMERICAN FALLS — Power County Search and Rescue’s annual salmon barbecue is approaching fast with a date set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at American Falls City Park.
The event, which draws in crowds from all over the area, will feature a silent auction, a raffle and the American Falls Car Show hosted by Les Schwab Tires.
The car show sees an average of about 60 to 70 participants with cars that range from vintage models to new releases that can be entered into different categories, and there is no entrance fee.
Co-manager of Les Schwab Tires Vicki Burry explained that donations are welcome and that any donations will be matched by Les Schwab and given to Power County Search and Rescue.
For the barbeque itself, the salmon will be available with side dishes for $12 per plate. The salmon is caught in Alaska on Thursday, flown in on Friday and served on Saturday.
Vincent Harris, commander of Power County Search and Rescue, said they order about 1,700 pounds of salmon and serve about 2,000 people on average each year.
The salmon barbecue not only brings together a wide expanse of people from the community, but it is also one of the nonprofit organization’s major sources for funding, which goes toward new equipment and upkeep, Harris said.
“We help people from all over, from someone stuck out on the reservoir on a boat or someone out in the desert with a broken-down bike,” he said. “When someone asks how they can help repay us for helping them, we tell them to come out and support us at this event.”
For those interested in attending, tickets can be purchased at Anderson’s Body and Glass, the Power County Sheriff’s Office or at the event for $12 per adult and $6 for children. For more information regarding the car show, call 208-226-7111.