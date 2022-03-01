A NextEra solar farm is pictured above. The company intends to build what will be the largest solar farm in Idaho on 6,500 acres in Power County.
AMERICAN FALLS — The Power County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a special-use permit for a planned 300 megawatt solar farm in Power County near American Falls.
Officials with the applicant, NextEra Energy Resources based in Florida, said the project will represent a $500 million investment once completed. The company hopes to start operations by 2024.
The 6,500-acre solar farm will be the largest in Idaho when completed.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.