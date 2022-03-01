NextEra solar farm

A NextEra solar farm is pictured above. The company intends to build what will be the largest solar farm in Idaho on 6,500 acres in Power County.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF NEXTERA

AMERICAN FALLS — The Power County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a special-use permit for a planned 300 megawatt solar farm in Power County near American Falls. 

Officials with the applicant, NextEra Energy Resources based in Florida, said the project will represent a $500 million investment once completed. The company hopes to start operations by 2024.  

The 6,500-acre solar farm will be the largest in Idaho when completed.