The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association is proud to announce its 20th annual Awareness Rally & Motorcycle Rodeo on July 24 and 25 at the Bannock County Event Center Fairgrounds, 10588 Fairgrounds Road in Pocatello, the association said in a news release.
The Pocatello POW*MIA Awareness Association is a 501c(3) dedicated to the financial support and public awareness of the Prisoners of War and Missing In Action (POW*MIA) issue, the Veterans Home in Pocatello, and charities in the local communities that need support.
The Awareness Association says it's guided by the principals of freedom, sacrifice, liberty and brotherhood to ensure that it accomplishes its mission and focus on the issue at hand.
The organization invites people to take part as its tradition continues at the 20th annual event. The organization promises a fun time, including its flagship event, a Motorcycle Rodeo.
It will also offer live music, vendors, a tribute ceremony, food, entertainment and much more.
The event will feature the raising of the world's largest POW*MIA flag at 3 p.m. on Friday.
The organization invites people to come and enjoy the camaraderie of veterans, the joy of patriotism and the spirit of freedom that Americans enjoy, while also practicing social distancing.
Everyone is invited to join the group at its family friendly event as it moves forward in its endeavor to fulfill its ultimate mission, it said in the news release.
The organization is seeking sponsorships and volunteers for the overall event. Any and all contributions are appreciated and will be recognized.
See the organization's attached full mission statement and visit at: www.powmiarodeo.org
In addition to social distancing, the event will include other observances necessary to ensure safety.
Cleaning will be done during the event. Hand sanitizer, masks and gloves will be available at the gate. And touchable surfaces will be cleaned.
Meanwhile, the organization says it will always work to ensure the fullest possible accounting of the country's unreturned veterans.
“Never Forget.”