Tish.Photo.Spud.1

 Photo courtesy of Tish Dahmen

Tish Dahmen, a well-known resident of Blackfoot and the director of the Idaho Potato Museum, found herself on the “You Bet Your Life” game show with Jay Leno in June of 2022. The episode aired Monday on ABC.

Dahmen was reluctant to accept her invitation to the game show due to her fear of being on camera and a lack of time.

Idaho Potato Museum sign

The Idaho Potato Museum sign.
A loaded baked potato that is available at their cafe.

