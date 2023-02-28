Tish Dahmen, a well-known resident of Blackfoot and the director of the Idaho Potato Museum, found herself on the “You Bet Your Life” game show with Jay Leno in June of 2022. The episode aired Monday on ABC.
Dahmen was reluctant to accept her invitation to the game show due to her fear of being on camera and a lack of time.
“They reached out to me at the Potato Museum twice,” Dahmen said. “The first time I didn't want to do it because it was a little nerve-wracking and I just couldn’t make it fit into my schedule. The second time, I discussed it with my board and we decided that it would be a really good thing for the Potato Museum to get its name out there, so I agreed to do the show.”
Once she entered the stage, Dahmen felt her nerves begin to ease.
“You walk in and the studio set is just as you see it but from the contestant's standpoint,” Dahmen said. “There was a live audience, but they were all blacked out so you can't see them. I was really surprised because I thought I would be a nervous wreck. I have a tendency when under pressure to stutter a little bit or lose track of what I’m saying. Fortunately, that didn't happen because it was chill and pretty easy. The game show was fun.”
Dahmen’s fear of her television appearance was relieved when she watched the show on Monday.
“When I watched the show, I was so panicked about how I was going to appear because I do not photograph or film well,” she said. “I am an old woman. I am 63, so I was just really nervous about how I would look, but when I saw it I felt like I was doing okay. I just tried not to freak out. You're really vulnerable up there because this is television and it's pretty intense, I don't know how actors do it, honestly.”
Dahmen attended the show with another contestant named “Lord Joseph,” whose name is what sparked the show's interest in having him on the set.
“Joe did great. He was a cute young man and he did really well. I think he's from somewhere back east,” Dahmen said. “There is some online thing you can do where you can purchase a little bit of property in England and it's just enough and then you can buy yourself a title, so that's what (Joe) did. So he is officially Lord Joseph.”
The contestants had two categories to choose from, and they chose “who died and made you king?” The contestants had expected the category to be about history, but to their surprise, it had been more about Disney princes.
Dahmen was happy with their chosen category, and she and her partner got all but one question right.
“There were two men before us who loved sports and so they chose some sports questions,” she said. “They really enjoyed it and they answered every question correctly, they did it perfectly. I wouldn't have known any of those answers. Our questions were easy.”
Though she won't receive any winnings for another three months, the contestants won a total of $3,500 that she believes will be split with Joseph.
“I won the word of the day. (Jay Leno) helped me to say ‘sugar’ (the secret word), and when I finally said it I got $500 for that,” Dahmen said. “I haven't received any money yet. You also have to sign a piece of paper that allows them to take taxes out of your winnings, so it probably won't be very much in the end. I'm just gonna put it in the bank.”
When the show was filmed in June of 2022, Dahmen was impressed with Jay Leno and his partner Kevin Eubanks because it seemed like they filmed the entire season in one day.
“Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks were really nice and friendly. I don't know how they got through it because they just slammed it,” Dahmen said. “They did all of those people in one day. Like it was an eight-to-five kind of thing, like a regular working day. Just one segment right after another. I don't know how many segments they actually shot, but there were at least 10 pairs of contestants.”
Dahmen is divorced and has “two great kids and five beautiful grandchildren. They live in the Salt Lake area. I visit them all the time along with other friends and family in the area,” she said.
Dahmen has been the executive director at the Idaho Potato Museum since 2012. The museum offers either mashed potatoes or hashbrowns with every admission, but since their renovation in 2016, Dahmen introduced the cafe that offers freshly baked potatoes.
“The museum was founded in 1988, and it's a private nonprofit. Since we added the cafe, it's been very successful,” Dahmen said. “We get about 40,000 visitors a year. We're pretty excited about that. Our focus is telling people about the Idaho potato industry, like how potatoes were cultivated, planted, and harvested. It’s just a really fun, quirky, and educational place. It's a lot of fun and we see a lot of great people come through the museum.”
The episode featuring Dahmen is called “Great Sensei Humor” and is episode 126 of season 2. The episode is currently available to watch on Tubi, but it will also be available on YouTube in a couple of weeks. The Idaho Potato Museum is located at 130 NW Main St. in Blackfoot.
