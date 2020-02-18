ABERDEEN — A high-yielding russet potato that was bred locally and should be officially released soon has shown promise as a short-season variety for processing that's suited for storing at cold temperatures.
Rich Novy, a potato breeder with USDA's Agricultural Research Service in Aberdeen, made the initial cross for the russet line, A03141-6, in 2003.
Novy said the spud will be called Galena Russet, named after Idaho's scenic natural landmark Galena Peak. Located in the Ketchum area, Galena Peak, at 11,153 feet, is the state's 94th tallest summit.
Novy said he made the initial cross for Galena from Premier Russet and an unreleased numbered line while seeking to breed a spud with cold-sweetening resistance. Cold sweetening occurs when the enzyme invertase changes sugars in potatoes stored in cold conditions, causing them to be dark when fried.
"The big thing for it is its cold-sweetening resistance. You can store at colder temperatures than say Burbank or Ranger," Novy said, explaining tuber quality can be maintained better when spuds are stored at a colder temperature.
Galena has already been approved for release by the Tri-State Potato Breeding Program: Potato breeders from USDA, University of Idaho, Oregon State University and Washington State University collaborate on their breeding efforts. An entity known as the Potato Variety Management Institute, based in Bend, Oregon, manages the royalties.
He said USDA must still approve the variety, which could happen by April or May. Commercial seed is available for industry trials.
"We've gotten good feedback from the processing industry," Novy said.
Galena has a relatively high specific gravity, which is a measurement of the amount of dry matter in a potato. A higher gravity is generally desirable for processing.
In short-season trials throughout the Northwest, Galena also yielded the same or better than Ranger Russet, which is the current industry standard for short-season processing varieties. Galena really separates itself from Ranger in terms of the percentage of marketable "No. 1" potatoes it yields. Novy said Galena also produces well when left in the field for a longer season.
"You could use it both early and full season and it gives you some flexibility with your operation," Novy said.
Novy said Galena also has a fairly long tuber dormancy, referring to the length of time it can be stored before it starts sprouting. He said its dormancy is about 20 days shorter than the industry standard variety for the trait, Russet Burbank.
Last year, another russet variety bred in Aberdeen was released, called La Belle Russet. It is also a good short-season producer, with desirable attributes for the fresh industry.
"When we starting pulling data, (La Belle) also has nice attributes as a mid-storage processor," Novy said.
Novy said La Belle has better No. 1 yields than fresh-market standard, Russet Norkotah.
A third fresh-market russet variety crossed in Aberdeen in 2006, AO06191-1, should be released soon. OSU has taken the lead in developing that variety, which has good resistance to Fusarium dry rot and common scab and yields a high percentage of No. 1 spuds.
Novy said the program is currently placing a strong emphasis on varieties that are resistant to nematodes, tobacco rattle virus and potato mop top virus.
Rhett Spear, UI's new potato variety development specialist, is optimistic that Galena will prove to be a good processing variety that stores well, and he said the program has some good material in the development pipeline.
"We're seeing an increase in the adoption of these new varieties," Spear said. "The acreage of Burbank is decreasing, and the acreage of some of these new varieties from Tri-State is increasing."
The most recent data, from 2018, shows Russet Burbank represented 38 percent of planted potato acres in the Pacific Northwest, Spear said.
Royalties from sales of Galena seed will support the Tri-State Potato Breeding Program, which collected about $800,000 in royalties in 2019.