BELLEVUE — Idaho State Police have identified the people found dead in a Bellevue coffee shop on Thursday.
Ashley Midby, 34, who was the manager of Coffee Corner, on Bellevue's Main Street, and Jared Murphy, 28, who was a Hailey police officer and a current candidate for Bellevue mayor, were both found dead from gunshot wounds, police said.
The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Investigators say it appears the two were known to each other.
Idaho State Police were called to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.
No further information was released.
Murphy also ran for mayor in 2018, losing to current Mayor Ned Burns.
Midby's family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser in her honor, called Help us Honor Ashley.