The victim has been identified as Scott Robert Cram age 39 of California.
An autopsy was performed on Thursday and it was determined that Cram had committed suicide. This case is now ruled as a suicide.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The victim has been identified as Scott Robert Cram age 39 of California.
Story continues below video
An autopsy was performed on Thursday and it was determined that Cram had committed suicide. This case is now ruled as a suicide.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.