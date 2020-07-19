The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible drowning.
The Sheriff's Office said it received a report around 7:30 p.m. Saturday that a man had fallen off his inner tube on Bear Lake and could not be located.
Emergency units from the Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded to Bear Lake to search for the man but he could not be found. The search was eventually called off on Saturday evening because of darkness.
The Sheriff's Office said the search will resume on Sunday morning.
The man's name has not yet been released.
