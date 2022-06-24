The Portneuf Valley Paintfest has returned to Pocatello after a two-year pandemic driven hiatus, with seven homes chosen to receive fresh paint jobs this year.
The Paintfest initiative has been around since 1987 and has helped to paint more than 600 homes in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area since its inception. Each home chosen by Paintfest for painting belongs to a senior citizen of a certain income bracket whose house is in need of an exterior paint job facelift.
The painting was canceled for two consecutive years after 2019 due to COVID-19, but the organizers are happy to have been able to bring it back this year.
Portneuf Valley Paintfest board member RJ Anderson said while finding the materials for the paint jobs hasn't been an issue as it has for many similar projects, it has been difficult to find willing volunteers to fill the effort's need.
Volunteers in the past have been able to do close to 20 houses each year, but Anderson said Paintfest decided to keep it to seven homes this year.
"We wanted to start slow, see what our volunteer fluctuations were post-pandemic," he said. "Volunteers has been the hardest thing, just getting everyone back into it. We're probably half our force this year in volunteers that we were in years past, but we do have enough people to get these homes done."
Besides helping to beautify the neighborhoods in which the newly painted houses are located, a fresh paint job can positively impact a homeowner's morale and that of the home's immediate neighbors and the surrounding community.
That's what motivates Terrell Sampson, a local felony probation and parole officer, to volunteer for Paintfest. Sampson said beautifying homes can be impactful.
"At the very least it will provide a better local community, a better Pocatello," he said of painting homes. "To me, that's huge. The job that we do as probation or parole officers helps keep the community safe, but this is another way to give back to the community and another way to make this community a better place."
The Paintfest projects are made possible by local businesses and organizations that sponsor it and bring in volunteer to carry out the paint jobs. This year's sponsors include, among others, Coincentrix and Pocatello Simplot Credit Union.
Anderson, a manager at Coincentrix, who has been volunteering for Paintfest for several years, said he's looking forward to the initiative getting back on its feet.
"For me, the best part of doing this is seeing the homeowner's face and their reaction when we finish," Anderson said. "Every year, halfway through, I'm like, 'I quit. I'm done with this. It's too much,' and then the next year, I want to do it again. It's like a drug that just keeps bringing you back to volunteer."