POCATELLO — After nearly four decades, Pocatello is saying goodbye to the annual Portneuf Valley Paintfest.
The event, held anually June, was a mainstay for helping senior citizens who needed additional help around their homes. In addition to the fresh coat of paint, volunteers would often go above and beyond by assisting in other capacities, from fixing a back patio window to trimming overgrown hedges.
At its inception, applicants were plentiful, with 20 to 25 houses being nominated for a new coat of paint every year.
The Portneuf Valley Paintfest Paintfest uses certain criteria for the houses and recipients they choose. Generally, the beneficiaries are over 65, single or empty nesters while also meeting certain financial thresholds.
Issues arose during the COVID-19 pandemic when the event was canceled for two years, which created some stagnation and a decrease in volunteers.
Economic impacts were also present, especially around the current housing crisis. Younger generations returning to live with their close and extended families due to being unable to afford a house created a shift and many seniors were not able to fit into the criteria anymore.
Unfortunately, the 2023 nominations went down to eight and after additional vetting and evaluations that number decreased to only five homes. Singular companies once able to complete a house by themselves were now teamed with two to three others and it would take about a week to complete one house. Advertising and awareness also seemed to take a hit, with the significant decrease in nominated homes and general public interest waning in support.
David Knoff, long time Paintfest board member and representative for the J.R. Simplot Company, reflected on Paintfest’s community impact over the years and just how effectual the philanthropic event was to every life it touched.
“When I got involved, it was always nice to just interact with the homeowners," Knoff said. "To see how delighted they are to have a bunch of people around. They don't get a lot of visitors most of the time and to have 10 to 15 people in a location or at their house, talking to them and interacting with them for a week is enough for them. But on top of it all, we're also sprucing up their house. Often the teams don't just paint the house, they'll do other stuff, too."
He continued, “Some teams will do yard work and will clean up all the bushes and stuff that the homeowners aren't able to get to. In the past I’ve helped in rebuilding a couple of light wheelchair ramps and completely gutted and rebuilt the back deck for a lady once just because it was dangerous. But when it was all done, their eyes light up and they're so grateful for everything that you do and what the community does for them. So to me, all that matters is seeing that happiness and joy in their face when the week is over with.”
Over the past 37 years, thousands of Paintfest volunteers and a multitude of sponsors and donors made an immeasurable impact, sprucing up 625 homes. Decades of selfless contributions brought people of all creeds and cultures together to serve a positive cause. Paintfest was more than a charitable act; it was a representation of the best of what the local community does to uplift one of our most historically significant populations.
“There’s plenty of people that need help in our community, it's not just homeowners," Knoff said. "There's also those that don't have homes that are struggling to get by. I hope that all the volunteers that were consistent and dependable for Paintfest every year can find other avenues to help out and to dedicate their time, their resources and their energy and put it back toward the community.”
