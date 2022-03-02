POCATELLO — Portneuf Urgent Care, a newly reopened and renamed clinic on Vista Drive in Pocatello, recently had its grand opening.
Originally founded as Primary Care Specialists Priority Care by local physicians Mark Mansfield and Richard Maynard, the clinic was closed down for a period of time and has since come under new private ownership.
Mansfield and Maynard, the clinic's founding partners, said they wanted to rebrand the clinic with the Portneuf name to represent the local area and their "desire to continue providing quality medical care for their patients."
The clinic, which is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., offers patients urgent care and a range of other health services, including physical and wellness checks, treatment for seasonal colds and flu, vaccinations, x-rays, in-house lab testing, EKGs and occupational medicine.
“We treat patients of all ages and all walks of life, from business professionals on a tight schedule, babies, children, grandparents, and Pocatello visitors,” Mansfield said in a news release. “We have always sought to provide local families with the best health care possible, and in reopening our Vista Drive location it will make it more convenient and comfortable."
Portneuf Urgent Care takes walk-ins and appointments. The practice also accepts most insurance plans and provides competitive cash pricing for those without. Call 208-234-2300 to reach the new clinic or make an appointment.