POCATELLO — For those looking for an additional way to beat the heat, on June 25 from 4 to 8 p.m, the Portneuf River Vision will be hosting its second annual Poky Paddle event.
Located at Centennial Park, the event is free and open to the public, with vendors such as Thanks A Brunch, Lemon Smashers, Angels Tacos, Blackhawk BBQ, Hawaii Hua and Jim Dandy. Various other activities will also be offered at the venue, such as live music and a variety of contests.
Floats will not be available at the event, and only a few free loaner life vests will be provided, so organizers encourage participants to bring their own equipment. Acceptable floats include one- to two-person kayaks, inner-tubes, canoes and stand-up paddle boards.
Free shuttles will also be provided until 7:30 p.m. from Centennial Park to Taysom Rotary Park.
When one looks at the local Portneuf River, several things may come to mind.
Just upstream of Pocatello, the Portneuf presents itself as a true river, with lush nature and wildlife. However, if you're viewing it from the heart of Pocatello, it appears to be a murky body of water flowing through a canal.
In order to change this, the city of Pocatello has partnered with the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust in an attempt to fix the river and allow it to become a place of outdoor recreation for all of the Pocatello community, no matter where you are in town.
Since 2016, the partnership has been working to effectively improve the conditions of the Portneuf River throughout town and has made progress in various regions, from river maps, additional watercraft launches, safety guides along the river and more. However, these additions are just the tip of the iceberg for what is shaping to be a long-term commitment in renovating one of Pocatello's main platforms for outdoor recreation, such as removing the barriers from the river and improving its water quality so wildlife and plants can flourish on all sections of the river.
Jaime Campbell, the conservation manager for the Sagebrush Land Trust, is most hopeful towards being able to enhance the local community by preserving the river.
"The thing we are most excited about is how the Portneuf River vision will enable the community to create a shared identity around a natural resource," said Campbell.
Volunteer sign up is currently open for both the Poky Paddle event as well as for the Portneuf River Vision. Anyone interested in helping at the event or the river vision can visit their websites, float.pocatello.us, sagebrushlandtrust.org/ways-to-give and river.pocatello.us/comment.