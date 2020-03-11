POCATELLO - In support of community health and to prevent the possible spread of upper respiratory illness, Portneuf Medical Center is postponing upcoming public events and meetings.
This decision was made in accordance with guidance set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to at-risk populations to avoid mass gatherings. Portneuf Medical Center remains committed to meeting our community’s healthcare needs while keeping our patients, providers, staff and visitors safe.
At this time, we are postponing the following events at Portneuf Medical Center:
· Teddy Bear Clinic, originally scheduled for March 14, 2020
· Daniel Rowland, MD seminar on women’s health, originally scheduled for March 19, 2020
We will announce dates for rescheduled events pending further guidance from health authorities.
We remind everyone that the most effective way to prevent the spread of any communicable disease is to avoid contact with those who are sick, and to stay home if you are sick. Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and keep your hands away from your face if possible.
We will provide ongoing updates and thank you for your understanding.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Mary Keating, Director of Marketing at mary.keating@portmed.org.