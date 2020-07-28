POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center is offering drive-thru testing for anyone who worries that they may have COVID-19, according to a PMC news release. The test is quick, safe and easy.
The Covid-19 testing is being done on the Portneuf Medical Center campus outside the northwest corner of the Emergency Department.
Testing is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to PMC.
The hospital says it's best to first obtain an order from a person's primary care provider before arriving at the testing site. Testing can be done without an order, but more paperwork will be required.
The hospital says that laboratory workers will come out to people's vehicles to conduct the tests.
Testing requires samples from the back of a person's nose and throat in what's called a nasopharyngeal swab.
Patients can expect test results in 4 to 10 days.
“We want to make testing safe, easy and open to our community, and drive-thru testing allows us to do exactly that," said Mary Keating, director of marketing for PMC.
She added, "Our community needs to know that we are here to serve them and that all our facilities, including our testing sites, are safe."