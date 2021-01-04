POCATELLO — A couple from Chubbuck welcomed their first child into the world. We are pleased to announce that baby Myles Hager is the first baby born in the New Year at Portneuf Medical Center; he was born at 7:59 a.m. on Jan. 3.
Mom and dad, Jessica and Damien, came to Portneuf on Jan. 2 at about 5 a.m. The parents are excited about the arrival of their beautiful son. When asked about delivering a baby during a pandemic, Damien commented, “We are going to take all the precautions we can to be safe.”
Because he was the first baby born in the new year, Myles and his family received an oversized red wagon full of diapers, wipes, a baby rocker, baby monitor, baby gift set, a bath set, a diaper bag and more. The wagon of gifts was generously donated by the Portneuf Auxiliary.
Hospital volunteers run the auxiliary and raise money for worthy causes like scholarships, patient care initiatives and gifts for the New Year’s baby. If you are expecting and need a provider, visit Portneuf.org/docs.