CHUBBUCK — Portneuf Library District officials are asking for a $12 million bond during the Nov. 3 election, and they’re encouraging community members to make their voices heard by participating in the vote.
This is the second time the library has asked for a bond to build a new building. Last year’s request failed with 399 votes in favor and 519 votes against it.
While library officials were frustrated by the failure, which they feel came down to misinformation and a low turnout rather than a lack of support, there are some silver linings in the delay.
Interest rates have dropped. Holly Jackson, library director, says they could get an annual interest rate of 2.13 percent; last year, officials said it would be more than 3 percent. In addition, more people have moved into the area expanding the tax base. This year, people would pay $56.39 per $100,000 of taxable value — after any applicable exemptions — annually. Last year, it was expected to be $84.68.
In addition, they’ve found a larger and more centralized location. Jackson said they would build the new library on 4.62 acres on West Chubbuck Road near Wilks Funeral Home.
On the downside, construction costs have gone up, increasing the bond needed from $11.645 million last year to $12 million this year to construct the same building.
Still, library officials say the new, approximately 32,000-square-foot building, which would be three time bigger than the current facility, is needed.
“We are so far out of space,” Jackson said.
They’re struggling to accommodate all of the people who want to participate in their programs and are already pushing or exceeding estimated fire codes. And they don’t have a community space large enough to accommodate classes, clubs and other activities. Jackson said they had to convert their largest community area into a children’s room back in 2012.
In addition, they don’t have enough space for all of their book collections, which they have to rotate regularly, or their equipment. They have a 3D printer and laser cutter and engraver that are currently stored in closets and available only by appointment.
While they considered renovating their current building, officials say the infrastructure can’t support a second floor and it would cost more to tear the building down and rent a temporary location while they rebuild than it would to build on a new lot. In addition, they say the planned facility would be a longer-term solution as it would accommodate the growing community for 30 years or more.
Jackson says that’s important because the library serves all of northern Bannock County, excluding Pocatello, and they’re seeing a lot of growth west of Chubbuck and in the Northgate area. The library currently has more than 18,000 active card users and lends more than 215,000 items each year.
If voters approve the 20-year bond, which needs a super-majority to pass, officials say they would be better able to meet the needs of the growing community and offer more services.
The planned facility would include a community room with kitchen access for receptions, club meetings, retirement parties, preschool graduations and piano recitals, according to www.portneuflibrary.org/bond.html. There would also be a children’s area with a designated story time place and a teen zone with an expanded book collection and space for activities.
“With this area the library will be able to provide teens a safe space to make new friends and build strong relationships,” the website states.
Plans also include: a program area for family, children and young adult activities; a computer lab that would offer less distractions and could accommodate classes; a maker space for the library’s 3D printer, laser cutter and engraver and other equipment; dedicated reading areas; a green space for summer activities; an administrative and work area for staff; and a larger collection area so the library could keep popular books longer. In addition, the planned library would make more use of natural light, which would help save on electricity, according to the website.
Jackson hopes people will take the time to learn more about the library’s plans prior to the election by visiting www.portneuflibrary.org/bond.html, emailing their questions to bond@portneuflibrary.org, or calling 208-237-2192.
“Last time, we had so many people come in after the election that didn’t have the correct information,” Jackson said, adding that others thought it had enough support to pass so they didn’t worry about voting themselves.
She urges people to get involved this year.
“Make sure you have the right information,” she said, “and don’t just count on others to vote for it.”