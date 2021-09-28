Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — The Portneuf Health Trust City Center Campus unveiled renovations to its building on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a public tour of the updates.
The project, which started more than a year ago, involved replacing flooring, adding new furniture, paint and molding and knocking down walls to improve the building’s interior layout.
Micaela Knickerbocker, Portneuf Health Trust wellness coordinator, said the upgrades “really opened up” what used to be a “very boxy” and closed-off office space for the agencies that are housed there now and those that will be in the future.
The campus is located in the same lot as Pocatello City Hall and currently serves as an office for South East Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center, Health West, D6 Treatment, Best LLC, Bannock Development Corp., Portneuf Health Trust and the Pocatello Free Clinic.
Of the newly revealed renovations, Portneuf Health Trust CEO Shaun Menchaca said the updates to the building are “great” but “what really matters is how the organizations work together to help vulnerable people in our community.”
“Together with our partners, we have built a health ecosystem that operates much like a team in many ways rather than individual organizations,” Menchaca said, adding that patients benefit from the cooperative’s “integrated approach.”
MiaCate Kennedy I, CEO of Bannock Development Corp., which has an office in the building, said the project “brought convenience and professionalism together so that we can operate efficiently and comfortably for ourselves and for clients and visitors.”
“It’s really convenient for me to have this space and we just really look forward to working with everyone here,” Kennedy said. “It’s been really amazing and I’m excited for it to be opened up.”
Some of the space in the building is still under construction, with raised ceilings in at least one office still being finished and work continuing to transform some of the larger rooms into functional meeting and office spaces. Portneuf Health Trust hopes to eventually have all of its available offices filled with providers and other agencies that align with its mission.
The City Center Campus at 1001 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello was purchased by Portneuf Health Trust in November 2018. The 50,000-square-foot building houses various medical and behavioral health services with providers available to assist at-risk patients who are often underserved.