POCATELLO—Officials with the Portneuf Health Trust and the city of Pocatello are close to entering into a partnership that could greatly expand the offerings at the Community Recreation Center.
In furtherance of its mission for the Pocatello-Chubbuck area to become known as the healthiest community in the country, the Portneuf Health Trust is exploring a partnership with Pocatello’s Parks and Recreation Department to invest approximately $1.25 million into an expansion and renovation of the Community Recreation Center on Wilson Avenue.
The Idaho State Journal recently spoke with Parks and Recreation Director John Banks and Shaun Menchaca, president and CEO of Portneuf Health Trust, about what will be included in the expansion and renovation project and how it’s mutually beneficial for both sides.
While Banks first presented the partnership to the Pocatello City Council and Mayor Brian Blad during a work session at City Hall on Dec. 8, Banks says he has spent about nine to 12 months hammering out all of the details with Portneuf Health Trust officials.
The proposal includes enclosing an outdoor area of the rec center to yield about 3,240 square feet of additional indoor facility space. Once complete, community rec center staff would then relocate the existing fitness and cardio area from its current location into the newly renovated space, which would create an additional 1,000 square feet of space, Banks said.
“Oh, it’s definitely the additional space,” Banks said when asked what element of the plan he is most excited about. “We’re just so busy over here at the rec center and are bursting at the seams with all of the different classes. What this project does is it frees up so much extra space for us to be able to bolster our exercise and aerobics classes and things like that. This gives us more space to program and meet our community needs; that’s the most exciting thing.”
Relocating the fitness and cardio area to its own designated space eliminates the need to use the rec center’s basketball gym for fitness classes, meaning it will be able to remain a gym for basketball players at all times.
“Vacating of the current weight/exercise/fitness areas and resulting additional space available would also provide unique opportunities to implement new programming and recreational opportunities to effect positive health outcomes, and staff would work with the Portneuf Health Trust to help encourage healthy living habits and spread health consciousness in the community in conjunction with the Healthy City, USA, initiative,” Banks wrote on summary document provided to the City Council last month. “Via incorporation of health focused educational offerings at the community recreation center facility, community members would be guided to the many health-driven activities available at the community rec center such as yoga, aerobics and exercise or swim classes as well as the endless ‘outdoor’ health and wellness opportunities that the beautiful Greenway Trails, local mountains, Wellness Center and city park system and open spaces provide.”
Further, the proposal calls for an expanded front lobby area that will allow parents to be able to watch their children participating in swimming lessons at the rec center’s pool. The project would include new flooring, ceiling tiles and paint in the lobby and commons area and the potential for exterior building improvements and enhancements.
“We’re excited about this great new investment that would expand something that is clear and focused on our mission of physical activity,” Menchaca said. “Our goal is to get the facility brought back up to something that’s a source of pride for the community. I’m excited because I think it’s going to provide more opportunities for our community and hopefully as we see more usage of the facility they continue to recover costs in a positive way.”
Menchaca said in discussing the proposal with Banks he learned the community rec center sees about 170,000 uses on an annual basis. Banks said the facility has a fairly solid return of investment, with a cost-recovery for fiscal year 2022 in the low 70 percentiles. That means that if the budget to operate the community rec center were $100,000 per year, the facility earns about $70,000 in revenue on an annual basis.
The partnership is also beneficial for the Portneuf Health Trust. In exchange for fully funding the expansion project including design services, contracting and construction costs up to $1.25 million, the Portneuf Health Trust will be granted exclusive naming rights for the newly constructed weight and fitness area and the trust’s logo would be prominently displayed at several interior and exterior locations at the rec center.
Additionally, the partnership calls for the rec center to provide the Portneuf Health Trust a no-cost reserved use of the vacated fitness area for Healthy City, USA, community educational and instructional offerings.
“One of our big initiatives is for people to improve their health with physical activity,” Menchaca said. “This is something we harp on many times, but physical activity and healthy eating are the two major things you can do to change your health and live a long vibrant life. We still want people to go see their primary care doctors and get those things taken care of but physical activity touches almost every area of our health—obesity, high blood pressure, risk for disease and mental health. It just goes on and on. That’s why investing in physical activity is one of our primary areas. The city with its structure and ability to oversee this investment is also very helpful for us.”
Banks said he is currently putting the final touches on a contract that will make the partnership official. The next step involves the legal department for the city and the Portneuf Health Trust ensuring all of the language is correct before Banks can put the proposal in front of the Pocatello City Council for a vote. Banks is hopeful the City Council can vote on the partnership next month. If approved, Menchaca is hopeful the renovation project will be completed this upcoming summer.
