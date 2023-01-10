Rec Center Expansion

The Portneuf Health Trust is exploring a partnership with Pocatello’s Parks and Recreation Department to invest approximately $1.25 million into an expansion and renovation of the Community Recreation Center on Wilson Avenue.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO—Officials with the Portneuf Health Trust and the city of Pocatello are close to entering into a partnership that could greatly expand the offerings at the Community Recreation Center.

In furtherance of its mission for the Pocatello-Chubbuck area to become known as the healthiest community in the country, the Portneuf Health Trust is exploring a partnership with Pocatello’s Parks and Recreation Department to invest approximately $1.25 million into an expansion and renovation of the Community Recreation Center on Wilson Avenue.

Exterior area of community rec center

This exterior area at the Community Recreation Center in Pocatello would be transformed into an indoor weight and fitness area if a partnership between the Portneuf Health Trust and the Parks and Recreation Department is approved.
Pocatello Community Recreation Center

The Pocatello Community Recreation Center on Wilson Avenue.

