POCATELLO — Portneuf Health Trust has donated $130,000 to United Way of Southeastern Idaho to aid the many health-related causes supported by the local nonprofit organization.
Portneuf Health Trust made a check presentation at noon on Tuesday at United Way's new office, located at 101 N. Main St.
Shaun Menchaca, president and CEO of Portneuf Health Trust, said his organization made a $115,000 contribution to United Way last year and wanted to step up its contribution this year.
"The United Way is incredibly important to us and we think it is incredibly beneficial to our community," Menchaca said. "It also allows the community to have one vehicle where they can apply for grants and funding."
Menchaca said Portneuf Health Trust has invested north of $20 million to benefit Southeast Idaho, including $15 million in building the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
More recently, Menchaca said his organization has been committed to investing in the City Campus, which is a facility located at 1001 N. Seventh Ave. that houses the Pocatello Free Clinic, a mental health crisis center and D6 Treatment. Programs housed in the facility are dedicated to helping vulnerable populations of people obtain access to medical and behavioral health. The Pocatello Free Clinic is among the 32 local programs and organizations supported by United Way.
Menchaca said D6 Treatment moved into the building during the summer, providing services to people on probation or enrolled in diversionary problem-solving courts within District 6.
Menchaca said an announcement should be forthcoming soon about a new building occupant that will help people who are struggling.
United Way CEO Kevin Bailey said his organization has set a revenue goal for this year of $1 million, counting large grants from sources such as ON Semiconductor, Bayer, Union Pacific Railroad, StriveTogether and the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
"We will add this (Portneuf Health Trust) donation to our community fund for specifically health-related investments," Bailey said. "They've been great partners. That's really evolved over the last year and we're really excited about that continuing."
United Way moved into its spacious new office on Feb. 1. The building, owned by Myers-Anderson Architects, had been vacant for a few months and was previously a law firm.
"Where we're headed is to continue to build powerful partnerships that improve the lives of children, families and individuals in need," Bailey said. "We're especially focused on the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed demographic in our community. There's 44 percent of our Southeastern Idaho population that's struggling to get by."