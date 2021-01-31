The Portneuf Health Trust in Pocatello recently donated $130,000 to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho to continue strengthening their partnership in an effort to enhance regional health programs and serve those in need.
The funds will help support health-related grant investments for local nonprofit organizations through the United Way of Southeast Idaho's annual community investment grantmaking process, according to Kevin Bailey, CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
The United Way's community investment process includes a portfolio of health-related investments designed to increase access to essential primary and mental health care services for low-to-moderate income Southeastern Idahoans.
Pocatello Health Trust's contribution to this process is a major driver of health-related investments in the region and for the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, Bailey said.
Nonprofit organizations can apply yearly through the United Way of Southeastern Idaho's normal community investment process.
He said program applicants are thoroughly vetted by trained volunteer panel members who help make funding recommendations to the board of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho for annual grants.
And the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the need for critical programs that serve the medically uninsured and underinsured, Bailey said.
In last year’s community investment cycle, Pocatello Health Trust's donation helped fund $135,032 in health-related program investments that are anticipated to serve over 4,300 individuals in Southeastern Idaho, according to Bailey.
Increasing access to primary and behavioral health care services in Southeastern Idaho continues to be a top community need, he said.
Those attending the check presentation event at United Way's offices at 101 N. Main St. in Pocatello were as follows:
From Portneuf Health Trust: Shaun Menchaca (CEO), Clark Bitton (Director of Finance), Susan Gibbens (Board Member)
From United Way of Southeastern Idaho: Kevin Bailey (CEO), Molly Olson (Director of Community Investments), Wendi Ames (Director of Donor Engagement), Amy Wuest (Community Resources Director), Teresa Speaker (Office Manager), Kirby Shepherd (Board member), Holly Mecham (Board member).
Portneuf Health Care Foundation was incorporated in Idaho in 2002 as an organization with the purpose of supporting and improving health care at Portneuf Medical Center.
Since 2009, Portneuf Medical Center has been owned and operated by a joint venture that includes Ardent Health Services, certain physician members of the medical staff, and the Portneuf Health Trust.
To learn more about the United Way of Southeast Idaho's community investment process visit: https://www.unitedwaysei.org/community-investments.
Portneuf Health Trust, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.