Portneuf Health Partners and Bannock County are pleased to announce Portneuf Health Partners presents: "Movies at the Port."
The continued contributions and partnership of the Portneuf Health Trust, with Bannock County, have made possible the offering of free movies for the community at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.
On Friday, July 17, "Captain Marvel" will be shown on two 22-foot inflatable screens inside the amphitheater, as the soft open to the six-movie series. Movies will begin around 8:45 p.m., light and weather permitting.
The soft opening will allow for adjustments before the full-open on July 24. Concessions will be offered starting on July 24 with no outside food or drink allowed.
Those in high-risk categories, those displaying symptoms (see list below), or those that may have been exposed to COVID-19,are prohibited from attending.
Protocols include:
Masks required at gate entry, and in any place where social distancing is not possible.
Seating will be available in the lower bowl with seats blocked out for social distancing.
The open grass area will have social distancing circles to help maintain a social distance.
Attend at your own risk, social distancing practices are required.
Title and date:
July 17: “Captain Marvel”
July 24: “Ant Man”
July 31: “Harry Potter”
August 7: “Guardians of the Galaxy”
August 14: “Guardians of the Galaxy 2”
August 21: “Aqua Man”
Disclaimer: Titles are subject to change based on studio license availability.
For additional information contact the Bannock County Event Center at 208-237-1340.
Symptoms:
Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.