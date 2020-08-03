CHUBBUCK — The Portneuf District Library launched a face mask drive on Monday to benefit area children who lack adequate access to them, according to library staff.
The library will accept donations of protective masks, which can help reduce the spread of COVID-19, for children and teenagers through Aug. 15.
Melissa Roberts, who is the teen and adult librarian, said masks may be dropped off at the front desk or in a bin at the back of the library. She said masks will be held in quarantine for several days before they're distributed to school children to make certain they harbor no virus.
Roberts said Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will give a mask to each student to wear in class. She said the library's drive aims to provide students additional masks so they always have a clean one available.
Roberts said the library will accept donations of both purchased and handmade masks.
"We're hoping to get some good donations so we can talk with different teachers and see who might need the masks," Robert said.
Roberts said the library also has about 100 kits available to give away to people who wish to make their own masks. She said the library donated the materials.