POCATELLO — While Portneuf Air Rescue may be known for its emergency air medical transport services, the organization operated by Classic Air Medical also plays an important role in local search and rescue efforts.
In fact, Portneuf Air Rescue recently participated in two searches within three days.
Crew members helped locate a father and son who went missing while snowmobiling in the Mink Creek area south of Pocatello over the weekend. They also assisted in the search for a man who became lost in the Dempsey Creek area of Lava Hot Springs between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
“It’s an honor to come out and be part of any type of rescue,” said Scott Strupp, a flight nurse and public relations representative for the Portneuf Air Rescue base located in Pocatello. “It’s something that we love to do and that we train to do, and it’s great to work with the surrounding agencies.”
Strupp estimates between 20 and 30 of the 400 calls they get on average each year involve search and rescue missions. And he believes they can play an important part in such efforts.
Portneuf Air Rescue can quickly cover a lot of ground in its Bell 407 medical helicopter, and it has specialized equipment, like night vision goggles, that helps.
Strupp says they can see a campfire or a light from a phone from 6 or 7 miles away at night.
Portneuf Air Rescue has worked with search and rescue organizations in Bear Lake, Bingham, Bannock, Caribou, Power and Bonneville counties in the past. While those organizations perform important work from the ground level, Portneuf Air Rescue helps in the search from above.
“Up in the air, you have a different perspective,” Strupp said.
Portneuf Air Rescue volunteers much of its time.
Strupp says they don’t charge anything for the first two hours of searching. After that, they have to refuel and the agency that requested their assistance can decide if they want them to continue on for a pre-negotiated fee.
But that doesn’t happen often.
“I don’t think we’ve ever gone over two hours. We can cover such a big area in a small amount of time,” Strupp said, adding that if they haven’t found the missing person by then, they’re likely searching in the wrong area.
Strupp says there’s no cap on how many times they will come out and help search and rescue organizations, and he encourages them to call.
“Do not hesitate to call us for a search and rescue,” Strupp said, adding that the sooner they go out, the sooner they can help cover — and rule out — search areas.
And when Portneuf Air Rescue locates someone who needs help, its nurses and medics can provide medical treatment on scene.
“We carry a lot of advanced medical equipment,” Strupp said. “We can go on a search and rescue, find a patient (and provide) life-saving care to the patient.”
While Portneuf Air Rescue does its part to help, recreators who run into emergency situations can also play an important role in their own rescues.
Strupp encourages recreators to tell someone about their plans — things like where they are going, who they’ll be with, when they’re expecting to return and if they will be hiking, dirt biking or snowmobiling. The latter helps searchers to know what kind of ground the missing person may have covered and what type of tracks they should be looking for.
Searchers were able to find the father and son who went missing over the weekend by following two sets of fresh snowmobile tracks, Strupp said.
Strupp also urges people to bring equipment like flashlights, glow sticks and fire-starting materials, which are helpful and can be used to increase their visibility.
In addition, Strupp recommends people bring communication devices and basic survival bags with warm clothing, protein bars, water and Gatorade.
“A big thing is hydration,” Strupp said, adding that people can go longer without food than they can go without water.
Luckily, all of those who went missing in the most recent search and rescue incidents were found in time to get the help they needed.
“We at Portneuf Air Rescue are always grateful for a positive outcome in situations like this,” flight paramedic Kylee Morgan posted on the organization’s Facebook page on Sunday. “To help optimize these conditions, PAR crews are continuously training and carry personal survival and winter gear to make access possible.”